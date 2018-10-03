DES MOINES -- Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources are warning Iowa drivers that the combination of fewer daylight hours and cooler fall temperatures have increased the risk of deer-vehicle collisions.
Deer activity will increase through October and the first half of November, DNR officials say, as the peak of the rut — deer breeding season — approaches. Also, crop harvest activities will decrease the cover for deer and increase the likelihood of movement in the dawn and dusk hours.
According to State Farm’s annual report on vehicle-deer claims, Iowa continues to fall on list of “high incidence” states, coming in fifth this year, down from fourth last year even as the number of miles driving in Iowa continues to increase.
Also on the plus side, DNR officials say the chance of hitting a whitetail remains at the lowest level in the last nine years.
Iowa’s deer population remains stable after being reduced from 2006 to 2013, according to state officials, and the numbers are at or below levels recorded in the mid-1990s.
NEW STATE TASK FORCE: Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise on Tuesday announced members of a new state task force that will study the needs of students with dyslexia.
The Dyslexia Task Force, established as part of Senate File 2360, will consider issues such as student screening, interventions, teacher preparation and professional development, classroom accommodations and assistive technology.
Recommendations are due Nov. 15, 2019. Members will meet initially via video conferencing on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and Oct. 10 and have their first three in-person meetings Nov. 1, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.
Locations and other details of the open meetings will be posted on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.
Task force members are Lonna Anderson, Great Prairie Area Education Agency; Helen Blitvich, Decoding Dyslexia Iowa; Amy Conrad, University of Iowa; Amy Dahlke, Decoding Dyslexia Iowa; Sue Etscheidt, University of Northern Iowa; Katie Greving, Decoding Dyslexia Iowa; Elizabeth Hoksbergen, Apples of Gold Center for Learning; Erin Klopstad, Nevada Community School District; Cindy Lewis, Pleasant Valley Community School District; Kirstin Orton, Heartland Area Education Agency; Deborah Reed, Iowa Reading Research Center; Kim Schmidt, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove Community School District; and David Tilly, Iowa Department of Education.
STATE NALOXONE ORDER REAUTHORIZED: The Iowa Department of Public Health has reauthorized the state’s naloxone standing order under the authority of Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the department’s new medical director and state epidemiologist.
First signed in 2016 by Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, the previous medical director and state epidemiologist, the order served as a prescription allowing pharmacies statewide to distribute the opioid overdose-reversal drug to anyone who may be at risk of an opioid-related overdose or those who may assist an individual at risk.
Quinlisk retired earlier this year, rendering her order invalid — but it will continue unchanged, as Pedati signed the same order established by her predecessor.
“We think it’s an important way to address a public health issue and so, yes, this was absolutely something that was important to continue,” Pedati said.
