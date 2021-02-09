CAPITOL DIGEST: Virtual rally protests factory farms

Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, said the hearing was a “real learning experience,” but he wasn’t ready to move the bill to full committee. Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, said he might support it with “improving amendments.”

West Des Moines and the Metropolitan Coalition of large city economic development groups supported the measure. Iowans for Tax Relief opposed it, and many interest groups are undecided.

INMATE DEATH: Bryan Kirby Barrett, 69, who was serving a life sentence for two first-degree murder convictions since May 1985, died of unexpected medical emergency at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, the Department of Correction said Monday.

An autopsy will be conducted. Foul play is not suspected.

FUNDS FOR RURAL TOWNS: Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Monday announced two competitive funds of up to $400,000 available for rural communities with a population under 20,000.

The Rural Innovation Grant Program provides up to $300,000 in grants supporting creative, non-traditional ideas that focus on current issues and challenges faced by rural communities associated with the themes of community investment, growth and connection.