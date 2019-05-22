DES MOINES — Paul Trombino III, the governor’s chief operations officer, has been appointed interim head of the state Department of Administrative Services, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Tuesday.
Efforts are underway to recruit a permanent director to succeed Janet Phipps.
The vacancy was created when the Iowa Senate adjourned its session in April without taking up the confirmation of Phipps’ reappointment by Reynolds to a four-year stint. Phipps’ term ended this month because her reappointment did not garner the minimum 34 affirmative votes from the Senate needed for confirmation.
According to a state post, the director is responsible for managing and coordinating human, financial and physical resources of state government. The salary is between $100,840 and $154,300 annually.
Applications are to be received before May 31.
FREE FISHING WEEKEND: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license June 7-9 as part of the DNR’s free fishing weekend.
All other regulations remain in place.
“Grab your family and your poles, hook a memory and don’t let go,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of the DNR’s Fisheries Bureau. “The memories are always bigger than the fish.”
Larscheid said free fishing weekend is a great time to take kids fishing or invite a neighbor or friend to come along at hundreds of Iowa lakes, thousands of miles of rivers or a neighborhood pond.
A list of stocked lakes and ponds is posted on DNR’s interactive Iowa Community Fisheries Atlas at iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Local.
Also, the department offers a general fishing calendar at iowadnr.gov/fishing with a list of free fishing events.
SPRING TURKEY HARVEST: Turkey hunters reported harvesting nearly 11,400 Iowa birds this spring through the state’s mandatory registration system, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
This year’s count was about 300 birds fewer than the 2018 harvest, according to DNR officials.
Iowa’s spring turkey seasons began April 5 with the youth season and ended May 12. Hunters bought 47,400 spring turkey tags.
State officials say Iowans can help the DNR with its annual turkey production estimates by reporting all turkeys seen in July and August. The state agency will have a link to the survey on its website before it begins July 1.
