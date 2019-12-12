DES MOINES --- Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said Iowa farmers are still weathering a tough year, and prospects in 2020 may pose more of the same.
Naig on Wednesday told the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale that normal farming practices were about two to three weeks behind “in every metric” during the 2019 planting-to-harvest cycle, and that continues today.
“It’s a year that just won’t quit,” he said.
Naig said this week’s ag report indicated Iowa’s corn crop is about 95 percent harvested, which means more than 600,000 acres of corn are still in the fields.
“Do a little math on that, and you’re talking about a couple hundred-million dollars worth of corn that’s still standing in the field on Dec. 11, so it continues to be a challenging year,” he said.
Naig said there wasn’t an area of Iowa this year that wasn’t negatively impacted by too much precipitation at some point, especially along the Missouri River in southwest Iowa where, he noted, “we’re all very concerned about that spring rise in the river and will the levees be able to protect?”
REYNOLDS VOWS CHANGES AT GLENWOOD: Gov. Kim Reynolds pledged “full support” Wednesday with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center and plans to provide the resources to improve an institution that provides health care to people with severe intellectual disabilities.
“I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to protect the health and safety of the residents,” Reynolds told reporters.
She said the facility’s superintendent has been placed on administrative leave, and DHS Director Kelly Garcia is bringing in an outside expert review panel to assess all of the patients, look at processes and make whatever adjustments are needed to improve the situation at the southwest Iowa facility.
“It is not acceptable, it is not adequate, and we are making changes,” Reynolds said. “I am optimistic about the opportunity to provide not only the residents at Glenwood, but I am looking forward to doing that throughout the department.”
HUNTING/FISHING LICENSES: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowans can buy 2020 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses beginning Sunday.
They also noted that 2019 licenses expire Jan. 10.
Next year’s licensing options include the annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55, according to the DNR.
There’s also an angler’s special three-year fishing license for $62 and the hunter’s special three-year hunting license, with habitat included, for $101.
Also available is the bonus line option for $14, which allows residents and nonresidents to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.
The state agency offers a GoOutdoorsIowa mobile app for iPhone and Android devices that allows Iowans to buy and access their license information.
Licenses also are available at 700 locations across the state and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa.
