A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019:
TERM LIMITS: Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, who has been in office since the beginning of the month, is proposing term limits for members of the Iowa Legislature that could increase the number of years lawmakers serve.
Whiting has proposed Senate Joint Resolution 4 to limit members of the House to six two-year terms and senators to three four-year terms.
Terms limits can be an “important tool that can be used to help bring greater accountability to elected officials,” Whiting said. “Our focus as elected officials should be on service before self, not perpetuity in elected office.”
This year, 29 of the 150 members of the Legislature are freshmen. One lawmaker has been in office 32 years. The average length of service 7.1 years.
Whiting also filed SJR 11 asking Congress to call a constitutional convention for the purpose of proposing a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of the U.S. House and Senate.
Both resolutions have been referred to the State Government Committee.
CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION LIMITS: A bill to cap contributions to Iowa political candidates, HF 165, has been introduced by Rep. Andy McKean, R-Anamosa.
It would limit contributions from people other than political parties to no more than $1,500 to candidates for statewide office and $1,000 to legislative candidates.
McKean, who received more than a dozen contributions of $1,000 or more in 2018, also seeks to limit contributions from political parties to a total of $75,000 for gubernatorial candidates, $25,000 for other statewide offices, $10,000 for state Senate candidate and $5,000 for state House candidates.
A violation would be a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, or a fine of $315 to $1,875.
GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs is opening a new round of grants and opportunities for arts, history, historic preservation and community development projects with late spring deadlines.
The grants will be administered by the Iowa Arts Council and the State Historical Society of Iowa. More information is available at iowaculture.gov or (515) 281-5111.
MEDICAL CANNABIS EXPANSION: A Senate subcommittee approved legislation that would expand Iowa’s medical cannabis program by removing the restriction on covered illnesses and increasing the legal limit of THC, the chemical that in high amounts produces marijuana’s high.
The bill passed out of subcommittee Wednesday, Senate File 77, would give doctors full discretion to prescribe cannabidiol for any ailment.
The bill also raises the THC cap from 3 percent to 13 percent.
Those who advocate for a higher THC cap — or elimination of the cap — say it is needed to create medicinal products that will be effective for more illnesses. Those who oppose raising the THC cap express concern for making the product more potent.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said there also will be a separate proposal that will more aggressively expand the state’s medical cannabis program, which began operating Jan. 1.
House Republican leadership has been more resistant to medical cannabis expansion. Before the session, House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake, said House Republicans are comfortable waiting for recommendations from the state medical cannabis advisory board.
COLD ENCOUNTER: In his first speech in the Iowa Senate, Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Iowa City described a Tuesday night encounter with a Des Moines homeless man and encouraged his colleagues to consider contributing to homeless shelters.
Wahls talked about meeting the homeless man while walking from legislative receptions to his hotel. Concerned for the man’s safety in the below zero weather, he took him into the lobby of a hotel, which gave the man coffee. Wahls tried to find him a place in a homeless shelter, but the man declined. Instead, he left to walk to a family member’s home.
“I’m not sure if my intervention made much of — or any — difference,” Wahls tweeted Tuesday night and repeated in his floor speech. “But if nothing else, I’m glad he had the chance to warm up and get something hot to drink. And I’m going think more about what I can personally do — and what our Legislature can do.”
Wahls later reported he checked on the man and was told he made it to his stepmother’s house and planned to stay there Wednesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.