CAPITOL DIGEST: Teen dies in crash on Clear Lake

VICE PRESIDENTIAL VISIT: Vice President Mike Pence was slated to be in Des Moines today to deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s economic agenda. Officials said the vice president also planned to highlight the Trump administration’s support of Iowa’s farmers and ranchers — including the signing of the trade deal that is expected to strengthen Iowa’s relationship with its top trade partners, Mexico and Canada. Administration officials say Pence will tout Republicans’ “staunch rejection of socialist ideals and the administration’s unwavering support of law enforcement” and attend a GOP state dinner before returning to Washington, D.C. Detractors charged Thursday the president has used oil-company waivers to divert more than 40 billion gallons of biofuels, costing biofuel producers billions of dollars and forcing some production plants to shut down at a time when the farm economy that has been ravaged by severe weather, trade wars and the coronavirus pandemic. In conjunction with Pence’s visit, members of the Rural America 2020 placed billboards at the Des Moines International Airport and on the Iowa Fairgrounds blaming Trump administration policies for helping drive large numbers of farm bankruptcies.