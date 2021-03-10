CAPITOL DIGEST: Tax cut bill advances

The Zoom presentation will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Iowa and Drake University’s Law School. Registration for the free public event is required at https://www.drake.edu/law/alumni/cle/.

SECRETARY OF STATE HONORS USPS: The U.S. Postal Service Hawkeye District, which covers most of Iowa, was honored Tuesday by Secretary of State Paul Pate with a National Association of Secretaries of State Medallion Award for its efforts in during the 2020 elections.

During the 2020 primary and general elections, the Secretary of State’s Office mailed nearly 5 million election-related pieces to Iowans. Successful delivery of these pieces during the pandemic helped reduce crowds and lines at Iowa polling places and led to record turnout for Iowa’s June primary and November general election, Pate said.

“The Postal Service stepped up and helped ensure we had a clean, smooth election in Iowa,” he said.

More than 1 million Iowans voted absentee in the 2020 general election, and more than 1.7 million Iowans participated, shattering the all-time state record for turnout.

It is vital that voters trust they can put their voted absentee ballot in the same mailbox they received it in, or any one of Iowa’s 4,000-plus blue drop boxes, Pate said.