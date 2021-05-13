Capitol Digest: Statute of limitations on child sexual abuse ended

The trauma of child sexual abuse no longer will outlive victims’ ability to pursue criminal charges against their offenders, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday about SF 562, which she signed into law.

“Even if a victim does not choose to pursue criminal charges, I pray this will help to restore their power, and may it lead them to find their voice,” Reynolds said about the bill that eliminates Iowa’s statute of limitations on sexual abuse prosecution.

Iowa is now the 14th state to eliminate the statute of limitations for these “heinous crimes,” Reynolds said.

The bill also adds criminal penalties for the sexual exploitation by an adult providing training or instruction to a minor.

FOOD ASSISTANCE: Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance cards are being mailed to eligible Iowa families beginning this week, the Iowa Department of Human Services and Iowa Department of Education have announced.

Federal legislation allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits to households with children in pre-K through 12th grade who temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals during the 2020-21 school year due to pandemic-related school schedule changes and closures.