Capitol Digest: State parks remain open for now

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, March 17.
DES MOINES — Kayla Lyon, director of the state Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday no decision has been made whether state parks, state hatcheries or other DNR venues will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are kind of navigating uncharted territory in response with the COVID-19 pandemic that we are faced with right now,” Lyon told the Natural Resource Commission during a teleconference meeting.
“We are still a department open for business. We’re still trying to figure out what that looks like,” she said.
She said a number of DNR employees are working remotely, and officials are discussing how to proceed with events and prioritizing some functions.
Asked by a commissioner if the DNR was looking at closing state parks or other facilities, Lyon said: “We are watching what’s going on around us in other states, and there has been a movement to do things like that. I do not have direction at this point as to whether we would close parks.”
AUDITOR EASES REQUIREMENTS: State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday his office will grant all pandemic-related requests from governmental subdivisions for extensions on their audits due at the end of the first quarter.
Extensions will be granted until Sept. 30. “Given the disruption caused by virus prevention measures, it may be difficult for CPA firms to complete reports for annual audits/examinations by the March 31 deadline required by Iowa law,” according to the auditor’s office.
Sand said he has discretion to allow extensions, but can grant an extension only if asked by a city, county school or other governmental subdivision being audited.
BURN BAN ISSUED: The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban because of dry conditions.
Violation of the provision could result in a misdemeanor.
The proclamation issued Tuesday does not prohibit a supervised, controlled burn for which a permit has been issued by the fire chief of the fire district where the burn will take place.
The use of outdoor fireplaces, barbecue grills, properly supervised landfills or the burning of trash in incinerators or trash burners made of metal, concrete, masonry or heavy 1-inch wire mesh, with no openings greater than 1 square inch, are permitted under the burn ban order.
County-by-county information can be found at dps.iowa.gov/divisions/state-fire-marshal/burn-bans.