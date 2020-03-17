Capitol Digest: State parks remain open for now

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, March 17.

DES MOINES — Kayla Lyon, director of the state Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday no decision has been made whether state parks, state hatcheries or other DNR venues will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are kind of navigating uncharted territory in response with the COVID-19 pandemic that we are faced with right now,” Lyon told the Natural Resource Commission during a teleconference meeting.

“We are still a department open for business. We’re still trying to figure out what that looks like,” she said.

She said a number of DNR employees are working remotely, and officials are discussing how to proceed with events and prioritizing some functions.

Asked by a commissioner if the DNR was looking at closing state parks or other facilities, Lyon said: “We are watching what’s going on around us in other states, and there has been a movement to do things like that. I do not have direction at this point as to whether we would close parks.”