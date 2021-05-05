Capitol Digest: State offers farmers conservation cost sharing

Farmers and landowners can sign up for state cost-share funds to help adopt soil health and water quality practices, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
The funding can be used for in-field management practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management, or applying a nitrification inhibitor.
Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $25 per acre through the cost-share fund, while those continuing the practice can receive $15 per acre.
Producers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre, and may receive $3 per acre for applying fall fertilizer using a nitrapyrin nitrification inhibitor.
Cost-share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner.
The funds will be made available in July, but farmers can start submitting applications immediately through Soil and Water Conservation District offices.
Last fall, more than 3,500 farmers and landowners enrolled in the cost-share program.
SCHEME STOPPER: To help the public, business owners and future entrepreneurs avoid business schemes and other fraudulent practices or activities, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging them to check first with a new education effort from the National Association of Secretaries of State — #BizSchemeSOS.
The Secretary of State’s Office also can help people find helpful, accurate and up-to-date information on business services laws, filings, requirements and more.
“My office is the small-business portal for the state of Iowa,” Pate said. “There are bad actors out there who target small businesses with fraudulent information. I am encouraging Iowans to not fall victim to unnecessary fees or scare tactics. We are here to help.”
His office has business services tools, information on deadlines and filings, and an FAQ page for business filers at sos.iowa.gov.
For more information, call (515) 281-5204 or email sos@sos.iowa.gov.
FISH STORY: The Department of Natural Resources says Iowa anglers can now access fish survey data collected by staff at the DNR’s fisheries during electroshocking and netting surveys on lakes, rivers and streams.
Agency officials say survey summaries from lakes and rivers, fish species lengths compared across lakes, and fish length and weight data can be viewed and downloaded from www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Survey-Data.
Additional data and summaries will be available in the future.
Fish survey data was removed from the DNR website in 2018, when a new data management system was acquired to capture and store fisheries data.
The new data management system will be updated with new fish survey data faster than with the previous system, officials say.