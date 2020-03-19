Capitol Digest: State buildings closed

DES MOINES -- Legislative branch officials said Wednesday the state Capitol building was closed to the public Wednesday and will remain closed until March 31.
At that time, House and Senate leadership will re-evaluate the status of the building.
The announcement followed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ action Tuesday in issuing a state public health disaster emergency limiting gatherings to 10 or less, and closing all restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and casinos to the public.
During the closure of the Statehouse, workers will be deep- cleaning the building starting this week.
State legislators returned to the Capitol on Monday to pass emergency measures and suspend their 2020 session for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The state Department of Revenue on Wednesday issued its latest Iowa Leading Indicators Index for January 2020 but with a caveat.
Due to the reporting lag time, the data did not account for recent economic changes resulting from the coronavirus global pandemic. Those effects will be reflected in later reports, the agency said.
In the meantime, the index decreased 0.3 percent to 106.5 in January — marking the largest one-month drop since December 2018.
Also, revenue officials said the late release of the January index reflects the delayed March 16 issuance of the annual benchmarking of manufacturing hours that triggered a downward revision in the December data.
Overall, four of the eight components of the index showed positive results — diesel fuel consumption, residential building permits, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and the new orders index.
On the flip side, components contributing negatively to the index were average manufacturing hours, the Iowa stock market index, the agricultural futures profits index and the national yield spread.
State officials said the goal of the index is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment.
The report suggested that over the next three to six months, employment growth will weaken. But that was without gauging this month’s economic volatility caused by an expanding global coronavirus pandemic.
GOVERNOR SIGNS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS’ BILL: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Wednesday that expands the roles of physician assistants in Iowa.
“Enabling physician assistants to better serve the health care needs of Iowans will result in better care in a more timely fashion,” Reynolds said in a statement. “As the state continues to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the strains it will place on our health care system, this will be yet another tool in our arsenal.”
Senate File 2357 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF%202357 gives physician assistants full prescriptive rights, legal protections similar to other health care professions, the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid and a range of other patient-related changes.
TAX HELP AND POSSIBLE DELAYS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue say they are changing the way their agency helps taxpayers in need of assistance as the state responds to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Taxpayers with questions about issues pertaining to Iowa taxes can call taxpayer services at (515) 281-3114 or 1-(800) 367-3388 or email the department at idr@iowa.gov, rather than visiting the agency’s office in the Hoover Building at the Iowa Capitol Complex in Des Moines.
State officials also anticipate the Internal Revenue Service may delay certain due dates for filing federal income tax returns. If and when that final decision is made at the federal level, the Iowa revenue department plans to change its deadlines.
Currently, the deadline for filing federal individual income tax returns is April 15 — though there is talk of giving taxpayers three additional months to pay income taxes owed, without penalty — and the deadline for filing Iowa individual income tax returns is April 30.
Additionally, state officials say the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board can be reached by email at paab@iowa.gov or by phone at (515) 725-0338.
Revenue department officials said Wednesday the agency’s hearings office and legal services and appeals division will remain open, though most of the staff is working remotely and the reduced in-office staff may impact response times.
Any in-person hearings scheduled with either an administrative law judge or the Department of Revenue director from March 16 through April 16 will be changed to telephonic hearings or continued to a later date.
DNR CANCELLATIONS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday they have closed the Olofson shooting range near Big Creek State Park and the Banner shooting range at Summerset State Park through March 31.
The closures are based on guidance from state and national health officials to avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people to impede the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa.
DNR officials also announced that the Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program and the Scholastic Action Target Program have canceled all practices and competitions, as well as all coaches training through April 30.