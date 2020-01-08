Capitol Digest
A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
STAFF ASSAULT AT OAKDALE PRISON: Officials with the state Department of Corrections say several security staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
An inmate attempted to leave his unit without authorization, according to the agency. As additional security staff responded, the inmate landed several closed-fist strikes on the correctional officers.
Officers quickly placed the inmate in restraints, according to corrections officials. The staff members who were assaulted were treated by institution medical staff. The inmate did not appear to have suffered any injuries.
The incident was under investigation Tuesday, department officials said.
IOWA’S SMOKEFREE AIR ACT: Officials with the state Department of Public Health marked the 11th year of Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act on Tuesday by noting the law has generated more than 6,000 complaints since it was enacted in 2008.
Health officials said the 6,400 complaints about smoking in prohibited places ranked as following: bars, 1,670; restaurants, 1,370; retail stores/service, 1,102; government, 441; and educational facilities, 242.
The department says any Iowan may report a violation of the Smokefree Air Act anonymously by calling (888) 944-2247 or online at smokefreeair.iowa.gov.
Business owners also may visit the website to find free resources such as signage. Businesses may need new signage that features the updated web address, smokefreeair.iowa.gov.
Iowans seeking smoke-free rental properties may visit smokefreehomes.iowa.gov, where more than 18,000 smoke-free rental units are listed.
According to the most recent Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey, smoking has declined among Iowa adults from 23.2 percent in 2000 to 17.1 percent in 2017. However, an estimated 400,000 Iowans still smoke cigarettes.
Free help to quit tobacco is available at quitlineiowa.org or by calling 800-QUIT-NOW.
CERTIFIED DEVELOPMENT SITE IN CHARLES CITY: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham and officials from Charles City to announce the latest industrial property to achieve Iowa Certified Site Program certification.
The Avenue of the Saints Development Park is the 29th in the state to receive this project-ready designation.
The Charles City site is south of the city and is immediately adjacent to the U.S. Highway 218-Avenue of the Saints interchange for easy transportation access. The 75-acre property is zoned as a general manufacturing district and would be ideal for mid-to-heavy industrial users.
Site certification has enabled Iowa to better compete for projects, state officials say, with development-ready sites credited with attracting more than $850 million in capital investment to date.
The Iowa Certified Site Program was launched in 2012 to address the lack of project-ready industrial sites in the state. It is an independent, third-party certification program that uses the nationally recognized site selection firm Quest Site Solutions as the certifying agent.
In addition to the 29 sites certified, state officials said two additional sites are working through various phases of the program.
NEW ARTS/CULTURAL GRANTS AVAILABLE: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday that a new round of arts, cultural grants and designation opportunities are open for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Department Director Chris Kramer said application deadlines begin March 1 and run through June 1 for grants, fellowships and other opportunities relating to history, historic preservation, arts, film/media and community development programs.
The department is investing more than $3 million during the current fiscal year to strengthen quality of life and build cultural vibrancy in communities across the state, she said.
“These investments help preserve history and historic properties and offer world-class arts and cultural experiences that attract and retain a globally minded workforce, improve mental and emotional well-being, and build culturally vibrant communities,” Kramer said.
More information is available at iowaculture.gov/
