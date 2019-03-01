A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019:
SPORTS BETTING: The legalization of betting on professional and college sporting events and on daily fantasy sports websites cleared the House’s State Government Committee.
The proposal, House Study Bill 198, passed on a 13-10 vote with Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, joining Republicans in support of the measure and Rep. Andy McKean, R-Anamosa, joining Democrats in opposition.
The Senate previously passed its version of legalized sports gambling, also largely along party lines. In that 8-6 vote, Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, joined Democrats in opposition.
The proposals have much in common: Sports gambling would be legalized, conducted in the state’s casinos or online, and regulated by the state’s racing and gaming commission.
The House proposal includes a 6.75 percent state tax on sports betting and fantasy sports revenue, and establishes annual operator licensing fees of $15,000 for sports betting and $5,000 for fantasy sports.
The Senate bill, Senate File 366, does not yet have those elements; leaders said they will be added later in the legislative process.
Both proposals now head to the respective chambers’ tax-writing committees.
During committee debate on the House proposal, committee chairman Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said the bill should not be viewed as an expansion of gambling since the activity is already taking place illegally. He said the legislation allows the state to regulate and tax the activity.
Opponents cited concerns with oversight and policing of in-game bets and the potential to create corruption in college athletics in Iowa.
BIRTH CONTROL: Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to allow women to obtain some forms of birth control from a pharmacist without needing a doctor’s prescription cleared another early legislative hurdle.
A House subcommittee approved the governor’s plan, HSB 214, making it eligible for committee debate ahead of next week’s key legislative deadline.
The proposal also passed a Senate subcommittee Tuesday.
The proposal would allow pharmacists to dispense up to a one-year supply of birth control, including a pill, patch or vaginal ring. Some advocates and legislators recommended lowering the initial dispensation to three months.
At the House subcommittee meeting, support came from the state public health department, the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.
Opposition came from faith-based groups that questioned the need for the legislation and suggested it could put women’s health at risk by removing physicians from the process.
Some groups expressed concern that the legislation grants total legal immunity to pharmacists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.