Capitol Digest: Shining light on stadium safety

Legislation that would have required the state Board of Regents to conduct a study of emergency preparedness and response at outdoor stadiums at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa has been shelved for the time being.
The stated goal of House Study Bill 585 was to formulate safety plans for each outdoor stadium under the control of the state Board of Regents to minimize any liability to the state in the event of a weather-related or other emergency at the stadium.
Carolann Jensen, a regents’ liaison to the Legislature, told a House State Government subcommittee this week that regent universities each have overall safety plans and “a plethora of information” on dealing with emergency situations. They also conduct game-day preparation that includes weather decisions. Some of that information is confidential, she said, because “there are things we don’t want the public to know for obvious reasons.”
She said the universities work with other state agencies and travel to other venues to adopt “best practices” and keep updated on safety concerns.
“They’re always willing to improve,” Jensen said. “It is paramount that we keep everybody safe.”
Under the bill, the regents were to conduct a study and then develop and implement the plan for each outdoor stadium by Sept. 1. The findings and recommendations then would be submitted to the Legislature and governor by Jan. 1.
“We have concerns about filing a report,” Jensen said. “We don’t want to skirt the requirements of this legislation, but we also don’t want to provide people a playbook on how best to circumvent the security we have at all three institutions.”
Subcommittee members did not proceed with the bill, with Rep. Michael Bergen, R-Dorchester, noting “I don’t think we necessarily need a law to tell them to do what they’re already doing.”
Subcommittee chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said the bill was filed by a lawmaker with a particular concern, and he felt it was appropriate to “shine a light on these things,” but he did not plan to advance the bill.
CHIPS WITH THAT JOB?
Legislation seeking to prevent private companies and government agencies from forcing employees to be “microchipped” for entry and tracking purposes got its first swipe of approval Wednesday from a House Judiciary subcommittee.
Backers of such implantation say it’s about convenience and security in allowing employees to use the microchip in their hands to enter work spaces or as a way to keep workers out of restricted areas. But opponents worried the chips could be used to track employees when they’re not at work.
Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Wayland told Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting that no employee should be forced to get a chip implanted.
“I think it’s creepy,” he noted. “I think it’s a good bill.”
House Study Bill 580 advanced for consideration by the full House Judiciary Committee.
‘FLY OUR COLORS’ PLATE TAKE FLIGHT
Members of the Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to give Iowa motorists another license plate option for their vehicles. The “Fly Our Colors” plate design is modeled after the Iowa flag’s red, white and blue color scheme.
State officials revealed the design in 2017 at the Iowa State Fair, where people could vote on one of three designs. Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said the new plate would direct proceeds to the Flood Mitigation Board to support flood recovery statewide.
Senate File 2026 now moves to the debate calendar for consideration by the full Iowa Senate.
SPLIT DECISION ON SALARY BILLS
Legislation seeking to limit salaries for county supervisors to no more than the median income in the county got a 2-1 vote of approval Wednesday by a House State Government subcommittee.
Rep. Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon, who sponsored House File 2035, told the panel he thinks the statewide legislation is needed to slow the growth in salaries. Opponents argued against capping pay levels recommended by local compensation boards and said voters have the power to remove supervisors from office if they think their compensation is too much.
NEW COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE
Gov. Kim Reynolds is slated to administer the oath of office to Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Paul Ahlers of Fort Dodge next week.
The public investiture ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines. Ahlers was appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals in November to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Amanda Potterfield. He was appointed to the district associate bench in March 2011.
Gone Cold: Iowa cold cases
A growing collection of unsolved homicides in Iowa.
Beginning today and in the weeks following, we’ll share information about many of the state’s 438 unsolved homicides.
Boyd Novinger was killed in his Bedford home Saturday, Dec. 27, 1997. Novinger’s son-in-law and business partner, H. Keith Taylor, was first o…
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, 1975, Michael Carr was struck by a vehicle on the west edge of Estherville while walking home. He di…
On Christmas Eve 1993, Phil Terrell went for a walk near his home in Des Moines. The father of three never returned, and his family reported h…
At 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, 1979, police found Michelle Marie Martinko, her face and chest stabbed repeatedly, in her family’s tan 1972 Buick…
Police Officer John Stephens, 32, and Paul Rayer, 51, were shot and killed Tuesday, Dec. 5, 1967, during a robbery of Club 64, an upscale stea…
Scott M. Tompkins, 23, was shot Nov. 29, 1995, while stopped to fix his windshield wipers at the intersection of Park Avenue and Harrison Stre…
On the evening of Nov. 21, 1995, Martha Erickson, 47, was murdered while on her way to a dance. Her body was discovered the following day in A…
Roberta “Bobbi” Crawford was murdered inside her Hampton home sometime between late Tuesday night, Nov. 16, 1999, and early the next morning. …
Mildred “Millie” Adaline Clemenson was found slain Nov. 11, 1998, inside her rural Kensett mobile home. An autopsy indicated Clemenson died fr…
Doris Konecne, secretary for Union County Attorney Robert Rolfe, was found dead on the floor of her Creston apartment the morning of Oct. 28, …
Louie Gutierrez, of East Moline, Ill., was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in the bed of his maroon 1983 Chevrolet pickup in the early afterno…
Willard Woodring and Richard Buchanan were found bound, gagged and shot to death in the kitchen of the Hawkeye Hotel, a well-known house of pr…
Corey Wieneke was found bludgeoned to death on the bedroom floor of his rural West Liberty home Tuesday, Oct. 13, 1992. The cause of death was…
The body of newly married Maureen Farley was found lying atop a junk car Sept. 24, 1971, by two boys hunting in a wooded ravine off Ely Road n…
Authorities said Kimberly Loose was thrown from the passenger seat of a car driven by Jeffery Daily. The Loose family was initially told Kim’s…
Lisa Vander Esch was killed by a bullet to the head while playing with her 16-month-old son in her rural Ireton home’s backyard.
Brian Lee Schappert, a 22-year-old Coe College senior, was killed in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 8, 1989, while working the midni…
On Friday, Sept. 15, 1989, a child playing by the Cedar River discovered the body of Jeffery “Jo Jo” Zolliecoffer about a half-mile north of W…
Earl Thelander got second- and third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body in an Aug. 28, 2007, explosion caused by copper thieves. Sometim…
The following is the first of a two-part report on the investigation into the death of Ronald Butler in 1977.
This is the second of a two-part report on the investigation into the death of Ronald Butler in 1977.
Lance Lee DeWoody of North Liberty was shot in the head and neck at a picnic shelter on the north side of the University of Iowa’s Oakdale cam…
On Aug. 12, 1974, sometime between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and midnight, someone shot 23-year-old Dennis Clougherty five times in the chest an…
On August 8, 1995, Connie Jo Choate Bodensteiner was found locked in a basement storage bin at a south-side Des Moines apartment complex. An a…
GRINNELL | Twenty-three years after Tammy Jo Zywicki's death, her mother is trying to stay optimistic investigators will solve the case.
WATERLOO | Two discoveries at apartment buildings a day apart marked the end of a particularly violent year in Waterloo.
WATERLOO | August marks 12 years since Terence Dwayne Currington was shot while sitting his car.
DES MOINES | Roughly a third of homicides in the U.S. go unsolved.
DES MOINES | In its three years in operation, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit brought to a close two unsolved hom…
EVANSDALE | It’s been three years since Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins disappeared while riding their bikes in Evansdale and were …