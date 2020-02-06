Capitol Digest: Shining light on stadium safety

Legislation that would have required the state Board of Regents to conduct a study of emergency preparedness and response at outdoor stadiums at Iowa State University and the University of Iowa has been shelved for the time being.

The stated goal of House Study Bill 585 was to formulate safety plans for each outdoor stadium under the control of the state Board of Regents to minimize any liability to the state in the event of a weather-related or other emergency at the stadium.

Carolann Jensen, a regents’ liaison to the Legislature, told a House State Government subcommittee this week that regent universities each have overall safety plans and “a plethora of information” on dealing with emergency situations. They also conduct game-day preparation that includes weather decisions. Some of that information is confidential, she said, because “there are things we don’t want the public to know for obvious reasons.”

She said the universities work with other state agencies and travel to other venues to adopt “best practices” and keep updated on safety concerns.

“They’re always willing to improve,” Jensen said. “It is paramount that we keep everybody safe.”