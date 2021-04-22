Capitol Digest: Senate plan lets educators waive mask rules

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, is proposing to give school principals the authority to waive face covering requirements if it’s in the best interest of the student’s educational well-being even if it overrules the policies of their elected school boards.

Her proposal was part of an amendment to an education funding bill approved by the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday and forwarded to the full Senate for consideration.

Sinclair said she offered the change after being approached by elementary school principals but declined to identify them or “involve them in the debate” when pressed by Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, who questioned giving legal authority to an unelected administrator to “override” the wishes of elected officials.

“The intent of the amendment is to allow administrators, principals to do the best job of educating children, which is their job,” Sinclair said. “I would hope that they would do that in conjunction with the school board, but the amendment is silent on the involvement of the school board.”