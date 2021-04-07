Capitol digest: Senate panel OKs economic development budget

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said a preferred method would be for legislators to receive a big-picture view of how the various budget pieces fit in the overall spending plan as the fiscal 2022 budget comes together.

PRISON INMATE DEATH: Officials with the state Department of Corrections said Wednesday that James Dean Blum, an 81-year-old prison inmate, was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He was an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. Blum had been serving a 50-year sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Washington County in the slaying of his wife. His sentence began on Feb. 22, 2011.

CHARTER SCHOOLS: Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 13-8 Wednesday to advance legislation that would allow for an expansion of charter schools as an alternative to traditional public schools that backers say would help foster innovation, opportunities and more educational choices.

Committee chairman Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, R-Fort Dodge, said the measure would allow a founding group to apply directly with the state Department of Education to form a charter school.