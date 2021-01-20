CAPITOL DIGEST: Senate panel moves to kill inheritance tax

Questions were raised whether the language was so broad that it might cause problems for “mall Santas” or people bumping into other patrons at crowded bars. But proponents said that was not the intent.

“We’re not trying to do some sweeping huge change and criminalize every single thing that happens in a bar or that sort of contact,” said Kristen Formanek, of the Story County Attorney’s Office, told subcommittee members.

The legislative panel also forwarded a bill (SSB1014) to full committee that would standardize penalties for sex-related offenses involving victims 11, 12 and 13 years old.

TOUGHER PENALTY FOR SPEEDERS: Drivers operating a motor vehicle at speeds topping the posted limit by 25 mph or more could face up to 10 years in prison if they cause an accident that results in death under a bill that cleared a House subcommittee Tuesday.

House Study Bill 5 would create a Class C felony for such instances where a driver is convicted of reckless driving while operating a vehicle at excessive speeds.

Proponents noted that more than 1,000 citations were issued last year where vehicles were clocked in excess of 100 mph on Iowa highways.