DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that Iowa has received federal funding to help schools prevent and respond to acts of violence, as well as focus on helping students who face mental health challenges.
The initiative will bring together Iowa schools and state and local agencies through a nearly $494,000 grant via the U.S. Department of Justice’s STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.
Forty-two Iowa schools will be chosen to participate based on geographic location and size.
Funding for Iowa and 38 other states will be provided to train teachers and school employees in conjunction with school emergency plans to respond to threats of violence and to prevent violence in schools; train school staff, area education agency staff and community members to respond to students who may be struggling with mental health or addiction; and educate students on preventing violence against themselves and others.
The Iowa Department of Education will oversee the grant program in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention, the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Soldier’s remains
For more than 70 years, the remains of Army Pvt. Donald E. Brown were buried as an “unknown” at an American military cemetery in France. But officials with the Iowa National Guard say that thanks to the work of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency and DNA analysis, Brown’s remains now are coming home to Iowa.
Brown, 24, will be buried with full military honors provided by the Iowa National Guard at the Thompson Cemetery in Thompson at 3 p.m. Saturday in a ceremony that is open to the public.
Thompson is in Winnebago County, which borders Minnesota in north-central Iowa.
Brown, who entered the Army on April 4, 1942, was killed in action on July 28, 1944, when his M-4 Sherman tank was destroyed by enemy fire near Cambernon, France.
Brown’s military awards and honors include the Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
Biliteracy seal
Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise says his agency now has a new state seal of biliteracy available for participating schools to recognize students who demonstrate proficiency in two or more world languages by high school graduation.
To receive a seal, students in participating schools must demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one other language through approved assessments.
All languages will be recognized, including Spanish, Chinese and American Sign Language. About 140 languages are spoken in Iowa, Wise said.
Iowa’s seal of biliteracy was established as part of Senate File 475, adopted by legislators earlier this year. The state seal is optional for public schools and districts and accredited non-public schools.
Schools and districts that intend to participate in the 2018-19 school year must notify the department by Dec. 1. Participating schools will identify students who have met eligibility requirements and determine whether the seal will be included on student diplomas or high school transcripts.
These schools also will be subject to annual state reporting requirements.
