DES MOINES -- A 2.1 percent boost in general K-through-12 public school funding cleared its first legislative hurdle when House Study Bill 109 passed out of a Senate subcommittee.
The increase amounts to a $78.6 million boost in general funding for the next school year as part of what would be a $3.3 billion public K-12 education budget.
Legislators also are advancing separate legislation that increases funding for districts with outsized transportation costs and to boost per pupil spending allowances.
Education advocacy organizations said they appreciated the holistic funding package and legislators’ efforts to move the bills early in the legislative session. Some expressed concern the general funding increase was not higher, given the need to make up for consecutive years with just 1 percent increases.
Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, who chairs the Senate’s education committee, said the funding bills will be voted out of committee this week and off the chamber floors next week.
It will be discussed at a House Education subcommittee at 9 a.m. Wednesday. House leaders plan to debate the measure next week.
School busing funds
All three members of a House Appropriations subcommittee signed off on a Republican plan to increase school transportation funding and K-12 school funding.
House Study Bill 111 would increase transportation funding by $7.8 million.
It also includes a $5-per-pupil boost in the school funding formula, or $2.9 million.
Similar legislation is moving in the Senate.
Succession
On a 13-10 party line vote, the House State Government Committee approved a constitutional amendment giving a lieutenant governor elevated to governor the ability to appoint his or her successor.
The Legislature has approved the amendment twice, and it was to have been placed on the general election ballot, but the necessary legal notice was not published. So the Legislature is starting over.
Bill manager Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, said he is open to an amendment, perhaps more along the lines of the presidential line of succession that puts the speaker of the House third in line.
The bill now goes to the full House. A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.
