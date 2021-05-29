Capitol Digest: Reynolds, other governors urge DOJ to continue meatpacking investigation

GOVERNORS HAVE BEEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds and five other governors are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to continue its investigation into anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry.

The DOJ originally had sent investigative demands to the nation’s four largest meatpackers in May 2020.

The governors highlighted the threat to consumers as prices of meat at the grocery store continue to rise, all while beef producers are struggling to make ends meet.

“The consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef, while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business,” the governors wrote.

Reynolds was joined in signing the letter by Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.

CLASSROOM MONEY: The Iowa Department of Education on Friday awarded more than $1.6 million in competitive grants to six school districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs affect their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.