Capitol Digest: Reynolds, other governors urge DOJ to continue meatpacking investigation

GOVERNORS HAVE BEEF: Gov. Kim Reynolds and five other governors are asking the U.S. Department of Justice to continue its investigation into anti-competitive practices in the meatpacking industry.
The DOJ originally had sent investigative demands to the nation’s four largest meatpackers in May 2020.
The governors highlighted the threat to consumers as prices of meat at the grocery store continue to rise, all while beef producers are struggling to make ends meet.
“The consistently high prices realized on the boxed beef side are not being reflected on the producer side, forcing consumers to pay a premium for beef, while threatening many of our producers with the loss of their business,” the governors wrote.
Reynolds was joined in signing the letter by Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Greg Gianforte of Montana. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Doug Burgum of North Dakota and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.
CLASSROOM MONEY: The Iowa Department of Education on Friday awarded more than $1.6 million in competitive grants to six school districts to establish therapeutic classrooms for learners whose social-emotional or behavioral needs affect their ability to be successful in their current learning environment.
Community school districts receiving one-time state incentive grants by Aug. 1 were located in Ames, Clinton, eastern Allamakee County, Hinton, Mount Pleasant and Washington.
“This grant supports school districts taking that next step to further support their students being healthy and productive in the classroom,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement.
“As we move past the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa must continue to work collaboratively with schools, mental health regions and our Area Education Agencies to support students and their whole health.”
The Therapeutic Classroom Incentive Grant was established through state legislation signed into law last year and is part of a statewide effort to increase mental health supports for children, youth and families, according to the state education agency.
Therapeutic supports include such things as social-emotional skill building, skills to cope with stress and trauma, mental health treatment and crisis intervention and follow-up. In determining awards, equity across small, medium and large districts, distribution across Iowa’s Mental Health and Disability Services regions, the total number of students to be served and planned collaboration between districts, Area Education Agencies and community mental health providers were taken into consideration.
Proposals submitted by the six awarded districts will serve nearly 150 pre-K-12 students and will expand mental health supports for youth across five of the state’s MHDS regions and six of the AEA regions, the department said.
NEW ROAD MAPS: The state Department of Transportation has released the 2021-22 version of the Iowa Transportation Map.
The state road maps are available in the standard foldout paper form at Iowa DOT’s driver’s license service centers, county treasurer’s offices, all six Iowa DOT district offices, Iowa’s welcome centers and the state’s interstate highway rest areas.
The electronic version to view, print and download is available at iowadot.gov/maps along with a mobile app version and a link to order the map.
DOT officials say the map shows all highways, airports, rail lines, lakes, rivers and major county roads from Abingdon to Zwingle and all points in between.
Also, detail maps are shown for the state’s 16 largest cities that identify highways, major streets and city boundaries.
The map information also includes a chart to find mileage between select Iowa cities; and an index listing the cities shown on the map, along with their populations and map location.
While the map is printed every two years, the online and mobile app versions are updated annually and several hundred changes to the map are made with each printing.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Friday, May 29, 2021.