CAPITOL DIGEST: Reynolds appoints new Department of Management director

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Bousselot, who was chief of staff to former Gov. Terry Branstad, to lead the Iowa Department of Management.
His appointment is effective Feb. 8.
Bousselot, a Davenport native, succeeds David Roederer, who retired effective Sunday, ending his 38-year career in state government. Roederer served as Iowa’s state budget director for the last decade.
Bousselot was legal counsel and policy adviser during the Branstad-Reynolds administration. He graduated from the University of Iowa with degrees in accounting and received his law degree from Drake University.
INMATE DEATH: A 17th inmate has died in connection with COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Robert Frank Taylor, 72, who began serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Black Hawk County in January 1980, died Sunday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He had been incarcerated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.
SENATE’S TURN: Having already passed the House, a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would state the document does not guarantee the right to an abortion began its journey through the Senate.
Senate Joint Resolution 2 was moved out of a Senate subcommittee with Republican Sens. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, supporting. Democratic Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, did not support the bill.
Republicans are advancing the legislation in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that struck down Republican-written abortion restrictions by declaring that those restrictions violated the state constitution’s due process and equal rights clauses.
The proposed constitutional amendment advanced to the State Government Committee, where it will be considered Tuesday. Assuming it passes out of committee, the proposal would then be eligible for debate by the full Iowa Senate.
Amending the Iowa Constitution requires passage through consecutive two-year meetings of the General Assembly, then a public vote during a general election.
If the proposed amendment on abortion passes the Senate, it must be taken up again by the Legislature in 2023 or 2024. If it passes again, it would then be put on the ballot for a public vote, in 2024 at the earliest.
CHANGING STATIONS: Legislation calling for the installation of adult changing facilities at highway rest stops cleared a House subcommittee Monday with backing from organizations supporting disabled people and Iowans with disabled family members.
HF 33 is similar to a proposal that passed the House 100-0 in 2020 and was approved by a Senate subcommittee before the Legislature suspended its session due to COVID-19.
The House subcommittee heard from several organizations and people describing the difficulties in assisting developmentally disabled adults with their needs while traveling.
“When an appropriately sized changing table is unavailable, these individuals are often changed on unhygienic public restroom floors, in the laps of their caretakers while sitting on a toilet or in the back of a vehicle exposed in a busy parking lot,” Amanda Milham of the Changing Spaces Iowa campaign, wrote to the subcommittee.
The bill now goes to the full Transportation Committee.
TRIMMING TREES: Citing almost 10,000 power outages caused by trees interfering with power lines, utilities are pushing legislation giving them more authority to trim vegetation to prevent interruptions of service.
During a House Commerce subcommittee meeting, Onnalea Kelley of MidAmerican Energy told lawmakers that trees and other vegetation around power lines have caused 72 million minutes of power interruptions over the past decade. That does not include “wind incidents” when the wind is blowing more than 45 mph.
HSB 149 would give utilities authority to trim where there are no easements. It would grant them 10 feet of clearance in cities and 30 feet outside city limits.
Kevin Condon, representing the Iowa Association of Electric Cooperatives, said some non-resident landowners are refusing to let utility crew trim vegetation.
The Iowa Farm Bureau Federation opposed the bill. Kevin Kuhle, a bureau policy analyst, said landowners have the right to determine what happens on their land. HSB 149’s blanket easement will not adequately compensate landowners, he said.
CAMPAIGN TRANSPARENCY: Iowa campaigns would have to sort in-state contributions from those coming from out-of-state donors under a bill to increase campaign finance transparency.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, said questions about candidates’ support from out-of-state contributors comes up after every reporting deadline.
HF 148 would add another reporting period — Sept. 15 through Oct. 14 — for campaigns. It also would make Iowa campaign law mirror federal law on contributions and campaign involvement by foreign nationals.
The bill was approved 21-1. Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, was the lone “no” vote, citing a lack of an appropriation for the $31,000 one-time cost for software.
ESSENTIAL PURPOSE: Utilities, business groups and officials from Muscatine County called for a change in Iowa law to include as an “essential county purpose” a variety of measures used for flood control.
HSB 56 would amend the definition of essential county purpose to include acquisition, construction, reconstruction and waterway improvements for the protection or reclamation of property from floods or high waters.
The Iowa Association of Counties supported the bill during a House State Government subcommittee, calling it an “important tool” for flood mitigation efforts. “Addressing water quantity as well as quality is one of our top legislative priorities,” ISAC lobbyist Jamie Cashman wrote.
The change is needed because floods and flood control efforts don’t stop at city limits, speakers told the legislators. In Muscatine County, there are efforts to improve a longtime levee.
Those efforts started about eight years ago, and flooding in western Iowa has been a wake-up call for people in Muscatine County, said Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine.
QUARTERLY REVENUE: Iowa’s monthly general fund revenue for January was 14% less the previous January.
However, the Legislative Services Bureau chalked that up to the end-of-quarter and annual tax payment due dates falling on a weekend, which pushed tax payments into February.
The state took in $115.4 million less than the previous January, LSA reported. Personal income tax revenue was $431 million, down $56 million from a year ago. Sales taxes yielded $261 million or $63 million less than in January 2020. Corporate income taxes totaled nearly $40 million, just $300,000 less than the previous January.
BAG DEPOSIT: Single-use plastic straws would be banned at restaurants and a 5-cent deposit would be required for single-use plastic bags and containers sold in Iowa under a proposal introduced Monday.
HF 320, proposed by Democratic Reps. Art Staed of Cedar Rapids, Mary Mascher of Iowa City and Marti Anderson of Des Moines, would require the Department of Natural Resources to collect the 5-cent fee from manufacturers for bags sold in or sold into Iowa.