Capitol Digest: Resources available to assist taxpayers with filing tax returns

Groups representing law enforcement officials said they supported the bill, while education groups said they are just monitoring the proposal.

“Any time we can have, of course, good, law-abiding, professional people adding safety for our kids, that’s a good thing,” said state Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.

The bill, Senate File 115, advances to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Also Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 to pass separate measures allowing county attorneys and their assistants and emergency medical personnel on tactical teams to be trained to carry firearms in the course of their duties.

MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD CONTROL: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she is joining with other Missouri River basin governors to make flood control a top priority of federal officials who manage the waterway.

Reynolds told reporters she is partnering with governors from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska to push for a comprehensive approach in which protecting people and property by limiting flooding is the key mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in managing the flow of the Missouri River.