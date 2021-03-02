CAPITOL DIGEST: Religious freedom bill advances

A Tama resident filed a complaint over a note in which Fisher indicated Republicans would prevail in 2020 election disputes in part because “our side has the guns.”

While some committee members called the incident “regrettable,” they said it did not rise to the level of an ethics violation under House rules.

“I would say it’s always good to err on the side of free speech,” said Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, who felt sanctioning a representative in this case would set a dangerous precedent.

Fisher, who has rejected calls from the House Democratic leader to apologize for his comments, sent a written statement to the committee asking that the complaint be dismissed because it was “politically motivated and does not allege any violation of the House Code of Ethics.” He added there was nothing in the code “which polices or censors speech.”

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CAPS ADVANCE: A Senate Judiciary subcommittee voted Monday to advance legislation to place a hard $1 million cap on non-economic damages that can be awarded by Iowa juries in medical malpractice cases.