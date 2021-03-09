CAPITOL DIGEST: Redistricting Advisory Commission can't choose a leader

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote. There are almost 2,000 17-year-olds currently registered in Iowa. Partnering with Inspire2Vote, Pate’s office helps schools organize and conduct voter registration drives. The deadline for schools to qualify for this year’s Carrie Chapman Catt Award is this school year is April 16.

For more information, visit the secretary of state’s website or email Kendall.Antle@sos.iowa.gov. State law requires high schools to conduct two voter registration drives per school year.

TRAVEL GUIDE: The spring/summer edition of the Iowa Travel Guide is available for travelers who want to learn more about exploring Iowa. The free guide can be ordered online at traveliowa.com, by phone at 800.345.IOWA or picked up at any of Iowa’s 16 Welcome Centers. An online version is also available.

The 139-page guide includes listings for hundreds of authentic and unexpected destinations, cabins and campgrounds. The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Lauridsen Skate Park in Des Moines, dog-friendly wineries and breweries, and the High Trestle Trail’s 10th anniversary are among the featured attractions. The Ultimate Ice Cream List includes more than 80 locally owned ice cream shops, as suggested by followers of the Iowa Tourism Office’s social channels.