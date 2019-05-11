A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest for Friday:
DES MOINES --- While most stream flows continue to drop and April had below-average rainfall, state officials say the past 12 months set records for the wettest May to April period in Iowa’s history.
Surrounding states also have experienced record wet years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Although snowpack melting is not expected to cause significant flooding in the Missouri River basin, annual runoff is expected to be 170 percent higher than normal, enhancing the risk for flooding in the eastern part of the basin, according to DNR officials.
“We are entering the three rainiest months, so wet conditions could continue,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “There is lots of water in the soil and groundwater, which could result in flash flooding.
“Iowans should monitor conditions carefully in the months ahead,” he added.
Flows in interior streams have dropped from March levels except in northwest Iowa, where they still are above normal. Major flooding has occurred along the Mississippi River, especially south of Dubuque.
Davenport set a preliminary, but not official, record flood crest of 22.7 feet May 2. The previous crest of 22.63 feet was set July 9 in 1993.
Preliminary statewide precipitation in April totaled 2.96 inches or 0.55 inches below average.
Business filings
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says Iowans in April set a record for most new business filings in a single month.
Pate’s Business Services Division processed 2,326 filings for new businesses in April. The previous one-month record was 2,204, set in March 2018.
“We’re seeing small businesses flock to Iowa because we have an environment that I think is very inviting,” Pate said.
Iowa also was on pace to top the record for new business filings in a year, for the fourth consecutive fiscal year. More than 20,000 new businesses have filed with the Secretary of State’s Office since last July.
The implementation of Fast Track Filing in 2018 allows new businesses to register with the state in just a few minutes, Pate said. Previously, the process could take up to three weeks.
LIHEAP update
Officials with the Iowa Utilities Board say the emergency extension of the winter moratorium ends Monday.
IUB members are reminding customers protected from electric or natural gas disconnection under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to contact their local utility company immediately to discuss payment options and avoid disconnection that could begin as soon as Tuesday.
Under Iowa’s winter moratorium law, customers who qualify for LIHEAP or the home Weatherization Assistance Program are protected from the annual shut-off of service from Nov. 1 to April 1.
This year’s winter moratorium was extended statewide by IUB order to assist and protect energy- assistance customers affected by severe weather so they could return to their residences and begin recovery.
IUB customer service staff is available to assist customers with questions about utility service disconnection or other issues that are not resolved directly with their utility company. Call (877) 565-4450 or email customer@iub.iowa.gov.
Disaster aid
Low-interest federal disaster loans now are available to certain private nonprofit organizations in Adams, Carroll, Dickinson, Fayette, Hamilton, Madison, Mahaska, Page, Palo Alto and Webster counties in Iowa.
That follows an amendment to President Donald Trump’s April 5 major disaster declaration for public assistance as a result of severe storms and flooding that began March 12.
Christopher Pilkerton, acting head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, said private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available in these counties: Adair, Adams, Allamakee, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa and Jasper counties.
Also: Kossuth, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winneshiek, Woodbury and Wright counties.
The federal SBA may lend private nonprofits up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The agency can lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from recurring. The interest rate is 2.75 percent with terms up to 30 years.
The deadline to apply for property damage is June 4; the deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 6, 2020.
