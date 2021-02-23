CAPITOL DIGEST: Public weighs in on proposed voting changes

IOWA SENATOR HOSPITALIZED: Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, announced at the start of Monday’s session in the Iowa Senate that Sen. Tom Shipley had been admitted to an Omaha hospital over the weekend for health concerns.

“He is undergoing a variety of tests. I encourage you to keep Tom in your prayers,” Rozenboom said, then did exactly that in saying, “we commit him to your care and your keeping” in offering the daily prayer to begin Senate proceedings.

Shipley, 68, a Corning Republican, has represented the 11th Senate district in southwestern Iowa since 2015.

STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS: Legislation that would give more time to bring criminal charges against pedophiles who sexually abuse minors cleared a House Public Safety subcommittee Monday.

House File 566 would eliminate Iowa’s statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of children. Under current Iowa law, criminal charges in child sex-abuse cases must be brought within 15 years after the victim turns 18, or until he or she turns 33. Subcommittee chair Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, the bill’s sponsor, said the intent of removing the statute of limitation would be to give prosecutors more time to build on evidence instead of having cases automatically disqualified because they had timed out.