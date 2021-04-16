Capitol digest: Public schools get mental health funding

More than $11.5 million in federal relief funding is available to assist public school districts in providing mental health support and other wraparound services to pre-K-12 students.

The money also will support community college efforts in expanding programming to help more Iowans earn short-term credentials needed for in-demand careers.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and officials with the Iowa Department of Education say funds are Iowa’s share of more than $1.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.

The funding will support up to $8.67 million in competitive grants to help pre-K-12 school districts coordinate and deliver mental health services and wraparound support to students, youth mental health first aid training and implementation, and suicide prevention services and programming.

In addition, up to $2.89 million in competitive grants will be available for Iowa community colleges to supplement a state program that helps more Iowans whose jobs were affected by the pandemic to enroll in short-term training and credential programs.

RECOUNT FIX EYED: Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said Thursday he hopes legislators can come up with bipartisan revisions to Iowa’s election recount process before the 2021 session adjourns.