Capitol digest: Pollution was high for the Fourth of July

CONSERVATION FUNDING AVAILABLE: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Thursday that farmers and landowners can sign up now for cost-share funds through the state’s Water Quality Improvement program.

Naig said the state funding helps offset the cost of conservation practices — including cover crops, no-till/strip-till acres or nitrification inhibitors — which have been proven to support soil health, reduce erosion and improve water quality.

Last fall, more than 2,900 farmers participated in the program and invested an estimated $10.2 million in funding to match $6.1 million through the state’s cost share fund. Participants included 1,200 farmers using a conservation practice for the first time and more than 1,700 farmers continuing their conservation practices.

Naig said cost-share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner. The ag secretary said farmers can start submitting applications immediately through their local Soil and Water Conservation District offices. Because of COVID-19 social distancing protocols, applicants are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment.