CAPITOL DIGEST: Poll: Senate, presidential races tossups

Ernst’s campaign highlighted in the letter in a new release. Of the small business owners who signed the letter, at least seven have donated to Republican political causes, according to state campaign finance records online.

The national Republican Party’s first ad in the general election campaign for the race also attacks Greenfield’s involvement with the real estate company.

Some of Greenfield’s opponents also raised the issue during the Democratic primary campaign.

The Greenfield campaign responded with a news release that said Greenfield also lost her job during that recession.

AXNE ENDORSES GREENFIELD: U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne endorsed her Democratic colleague, Greenfield, in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.

“Theresa will be a strong advocate for Iowa’s working families in the 3rd District and beyond, and I look forward to working together to expand access to affordable health care, lower the cost of prescription drugs and create more good-paying job opportunities,” Axne said in a news release from the Greenfield campaign. “Theresa will always be a strong voice for hardworking Iowans in Washington.”