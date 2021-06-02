Capitol digest: Planting continues ahead of schedule

Information on the system plan development is available at iowadot.gov/aviation. The public comment period is open through July 16. Also on the website is a link to a live webinar at 1 p.m. July 1 in which the DOT will provide an overview of the plan.

Any comments or questions can be submitted by mailing the Modal Transportation Bureau — Aviation, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA 50010; phoning (515) 239-1048; or emailing shane.wright@iowadot.us.

AMERICORPS FUNDING: Volunteer Iowa has approved federal and state AmeriCorps funding that will leverage private and local funding for a total of $12.2 million in support of over 700 AmeriCorps state members for the 2021-22 program year.

Nineteen grants were approved for funding, including for the Zach Johnson Foundation, projects at Iowa State University, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa Western Community College, the Iowa Children’s Museum and Habitat for Humanity.

With these awards, Iowa will have over 1,500 AmeriCorps members serving, and over 7,400 National Service positions. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of about $6,300 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.