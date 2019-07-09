DES MOINES — Any product containing cannabidiol now is classified as a Schedule I controlled substance under Iowa law and is illegal, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
It has released guidance to help consumers, businesses and farmers understand state and federal laws on hemp and CBD and avoid misleading and possibly fraudulent claims.
At this time, the only exceptions to this classification are Food and Drug Administration-approved medications and Iowa’s medical CBD program. That program is open only to people with state-issued registration cards and only through licensed dispensaries.
When the Iowa Hemp Act becomes fully effective, CBD products containing no more than 0.3 percent THC no longer will be controlled substances under Iowa law. However, this does not mean all such products will become legal.
The attorney general’s official statement on hemp and CBD products is posted at iowaattorneygeneral.gov/media/cms/hemp_statement_A8AFF8F160A43.pdf.
Pate wins office
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was unanimously elected president of the National Association of Secretaries of State during the organization’s summer conference in Santa Fe, N.M.
Additionally, Pate won the prestigious NASS IDEAS Award for his election cybersecurity initiative, “Partnerships Pay Dividends: A Roadmap to Election Cybersecurity.”
Pate will serve as NASS president through July 2020. Pate told his bipartisan colleagues he will make election security his top priority, both as president of NASS and as Iowa’s secretary of state.
“Our mission for 2020 should be conducting the cleanest, fairest elections possible and ensuring the sanctity of the vote is protected at every level, from the smallest county to the largest state,” Pate said.
“We must get this right. It’s important not only that we protect the vote, but that we instill confidence in the American people their vote is secure.”
Pate’s election cybersecurity efforts have focused heavily on outreach to all 99 counties and partnerships with state and federal agencies.
The program was awarded the NASS IDEAS (Innovation, Dedication, Excellence & Achievement in Service) Award through a vote by secretaries of state from across the United States.
The National Association of Secretaries of State was founded in 1904 and is the nation’s oldest, nonpartisan professional organization for public officials.
