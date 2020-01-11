Capitol digest: New DOT director

At Reynolds’ request, Lowe resigned from the $156,000-a-year job effective Friday.

MICROSOFT MONEY BENEFITS EDUCATION: More than $4 million from the settlement of a Microsoft class-action lawsuit will be invested in efforts to expand computer science education in Iowa schools, attorneys for the lawsuit’s plaintiffs announced Friday.

Funding will come from a 2007 court-approved settlement of a class-action antitrust lawsuit filed against Microsoft Corp. on behalf of Iowa consumers and businesses, said Roxanne Conlin, one of the attorneys in the lawsuit.

The $4 million will be used over three years to bolster computer science education by providing professional learning and training for Iowa teachers to teach computer science, virtual computer science courses for students and innovative computer science curricula for Iowa schools.

“The projects developed and deployed with these funds will allow Iowa schools to create innovative, diverse approaches to providing professional learning and expanding high-quality computer science instruction for students,” Conlin said.

Funding will be administered through the Iowa Department of Education. Specific projects are in the planning phase, but initial implementation is expected to begin within the next six months.