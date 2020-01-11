Capitol digest: New DOT director

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that she has appointed Stuart Anderson to be interim director at the Iowa Department of Transportation effective immediately.
“Stuart brings a wealth of transportation experience and will provide steady leadership to the department until a permanent director is appointed,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to working with him to not only ensure a smooth transition at the agency, but also improve infrastructure and road safety.”
Anderson joined the department in 1992 as an engineer-in-training in the systems planning bureau. He served in various roles within the bureau until his appointment to director of the systems planning office in 2002.
Since January 2009, he has served as director of the planning, programming and modal division.
“I appreciate the opportunity to guide the Iowa DOT through this interim period while the process to identify a permanent director is completed,” said Anderson, a 1991 graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. “During this time, the great team at Iowa DOT remains committed to providing outstanding service to Iowans and other users of our multimodal transportation system.”
Anderson replaces Mark Lowe, who led the department from November 2016 until last month, when the governor announced plans to “seek a change in leadership” at the agency.
At Reynolds’ request, Lowe resigned from the $156,000-a-year job effective Friday.
MICROSOFT MONEY BENEFITS EDUCATION: More than $4 million from the settlement of a Microsoft class-action lawsuit will be invested in efforts to expand computer science education in Iowa schools, attorneys for the lawsuit’s plaintiffs announced Friday.
Funding will come from a 2007 court-approved settlement of a class-action antitrust lawsuit filed against Microsoft Corp. on behalf of Iowa consumers and businesses, said Roxanne Conlin, one of the attorneys in the lawsuit.
The $4 million will be used over three years to bolster computer science education by providing professional learning and training for Iowa teachers to teach computer science, virtual computer science courses for students and innovative computer science curricula for Iowa schools.
“The projects developed and deployed with these funds will allow Iowa schools to create innovative, diverse approaches to providing professional learning and expanding high-quality computer science instruction for students,” Conlin said.
Funding will be administered through the Iowa Department of Education. Specific projects are in the planning phase, but initial implementation is expected to begin within the next six months.
In 2007, Microsoft settled a lawsuit alleging that it overcharged Iowa consumers and businesses for certain products. The nearly $180 million settlement agreement included setting aside a portion of unclaimed money to buy computers and software for Iowa schools. About $70 million was earmarked for Iowa schools, with a focus on technology in schools with the greatest need based on their share of low-income students and student achievement results.
ANTI-TOBACCO EFFORTS LAUNCHED: Officials with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network said Friday the youth e-cigarette epidemic hitting the nation and Iowa has prompted them to seek legislation addressing tobacco addiction in Iowa when lawmakers convene their 2020 session Monday.
Cancer Society advocates say they will be pursuing legislation that will ease the burden of cancer in Iowa. One proposal seeks to increase Iowa’s cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack with a parallel increase in the tax on other tobacco products. The request will include a parallel e-cigarettes tax increase to 64 percent of the wholesale price.
Revenues from the tobacco taxes should be used to fully fund and sustain evidence-based, statewide tobacco use prevention and cessation programs, according to advocates.
Also, the group wants to see more tobacco prevention funding, saying slightly more than $4 million of the $274.2 million in tobacco taxes and master settlement agreement payments Iowa received went to state tobacco prevention and cessation programs. They would like to see that increased to $12.8 million by fiscal 2022.
