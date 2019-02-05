A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, Feb. 4, 2019:
NEEDLE EXCHANGE: A state needle exchange program would be created under legislation that passed out of an Iowa Senate subcommittee.
Senate File 125 would establish a program that would offer free and clean hypodermic needles and syringes, and establish disposal sites for used needles in an effort to reduce the spread of infectious diseases common among drug users.
There are needle exchange programs in 33 states, according to the North American Syringe Exchange Network. Advocates say the programs prevent the spread of infectious disease and create an avenue for people with addiction to seek treatment. The programs can be effective in preventing the spread of HIV and hepatitis C, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said he plans to pass the bill out of the Senate judiciary committee he chairs. He did the same in 2018, but the bill went no farther.
The Iowa Police Chiefs Association is the lone lobbying organization registered as opposed to the bill.
SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX: The 1 cent tax for public school infrastructure would be extended 22 years under legislation advanced by the Senate’s education committee.
The so-named SAVE tax — which stands for Secure an Advanced Vision for Education — would be extended to 2051 under the proposal, Senate File 74, which also adds new requirements to revenue generated from the tax.
Under the bill, school districts would face more hurdles to put SAVE funds toward athletic facilities, and a portion would be required to provide local property tax relief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.