CAPITOL DIGEST: Need for road maps questioned

ROAD MAPS QUESTIONED: House Appropriations Committee members Wednesday agreed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars next fiscal year for transportation purposes, but it was a $242,000 line item that drew the attention of Democratic state Rep. Mary Mascher of Iowa City.
Every other year, the state Department of Transportation produces thousands of state road maps — a longtime paper convenience for drivers but a throwback item Mascher thinks no longer is something taxpayers should fund in the age of phone-based GPS apps.
“We could save those dollars and put them into other purposes in the transportation budget, especially during tight times,” Mascher said.
“If people want to buy a map of Iowa, I’m fine with that, but nobody pays for my app on the phone. And so I look at that and think there are some inequities there. If people want those maps, I think they have the right to buy them. I don’t think that the state should be footing that bill.”
However, committee members decided to keep the line item in place.
The committee approved House Study Bill 711 and forwarded it to the full House for consideration.
INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS CUT: House Appropriations Committee members approved a scaled-back spending plan Wednesday for fiscal 2021 infrastructure projects.
Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, said the Rebuild Iowa’s Infrastructure Fund bill normally is considered by legislators as the “most fund” part of the budget process, but “not this year.”
The subcommittee cut $25 million due to the shrinking amount of gambling tax receipts the state expects to receive for funding infrastructure projects in fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. Gambling revenues are expected to fall short of expectations because casinos were closed more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We tried to focus on the necessities. There were some things that needed to take a little bit of a haircut,” he noted.
Bossman said legislators made some tough decisions in temporarily “zeroing out” some regent university projects and vacant buildings demolition and rehabilitation funds for next year, along with cutting $9 million in major and routine maintenance of state buildings.
House Study Bill 712, which passed 14-10, includes $5.2 million for water quality projects, $8 million for lake restoration, $5 million for Community Attraction and Tourism projects and $6.5 million public safety needs that include an improved communications system, an airplane and money to buy ballistic vests and bomb suits.
The $169.5 million bill now goes to the full House for consideration.
AG BILL SIGNED INTO LAW: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Wednesday a bill dealing with agricultural-related issues that was revamped last week to include a controversial provision to toughen penalties for trespassing in livestock confinement buildings and meat-processing plants.
SF 2413 deals with the powers and duties of the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. It became a vehicle for legislators and farm groups seeking to bolster protections against would-be whistleblowers or animal-rights activists who enter agricultural production facilities without permission. The bill enhances the penalty for trespassing on farms and “food operations” to an aggravated misdemeanor, with a second offense being treated as a Class D felony.
Critics predict the bill, which they dubbed Ag-Gag 3.0, will be successfully challenged in court, but backers deny that claim. Opponents contend the measure would stifle Iowans’ First Amendment speech rights while protecting corporate agriculture and the factory farm industry. Similar bills passed in 2012 and 2019 were challenged in court as unconstitutional.
GOVERNOR APPLAUDS BROADBAND ACTION: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday applauded legislative action intended to help businesses that provide communications services to expand access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband to underserved and unserved parts of Iowa.
The Iowa Senate voted 49-0 to send Senate File 2400 to the governor’s desk for her expected signature.
“If Iowa is to succeed, we always have to be forward-looking and nimble to the demands of the ever-changing 21st century economy,” the governor said in a statement.
“Expanding broadband connectivity connects Iowans in every corner of our state to the new opportunities that exist in telehealth, education, and telework. By empowering rural communities through broadband connectivity, we chart a course for Iowa’s continued growth and success.”
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of broadband connectivity in the everyday lives of Iowans. Senate File 2400 increases the maximum grant amount from 15 percent to 35 percent for communication service provider project costs that meet a minimum download speed of 100 Mbps per second and a minimum upload speed of 20 Mbps per second, and changes the definitions for underserved areas and what constitutes meaningful service. Grants of up to 15 percent would be available for projects offering broadband at lower download and upload speeds.
LAWSUIT JOINED: Attorney General Tom Miller joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general filing the third lawsuit stemming from an antitrust investigation into a widespread conspiracy by generic drug manufacturers to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition and unreasonably restrain trade for generic drugs sold across the United States.
The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales.
The complaint names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market.
The topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos and solutions used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain and allergies.
The complaint stems from an ongoing investigation built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses at the core of the conspiracy, a massive database of more than 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call detail records and contact information for more than 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry.
The first two lawsuits are pending in U.S. District Court.
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS: The Iowa Senate voted 49-0 Wednesday to confirm 103 of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to state posts, boards and commissions.
Minority Democrats, however, opposed the nomination of Nicole Crain to the State Judicial Nominating Commission, saying her previous work as a lobbyist posed problems in confirming her to serve on a key position in the judicial selection process.
However, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said senators who opposed Crain in the 32-17 vote were being disingenuous and were being “poor losers” in a previous legislative battle that changed the commission’s makeup.
Under Iowa law, a two-thirds affirmative majority decision (or 34 votes) is required for the Senate to confirm a gubernatorial appointee.
Senators did vote 49-0 to confirm Pella attorney Dan Huitink to the State Judicial Nominating Commission.
Minority Democrats also voted down Cheryl Arnold’s nomination to serve as a member and chairwoman of the state Public Employment Relations Board by a 32-17 margin.
Senators also voted 37-12 to reconfirm San Wong as director of the state Department of Human Rights; 45-4 to confirm Brian Kane to the state Board of Education; and 47-2 to name former state legislator Lance Horbach to the state Racing & Gaming Commission.
Among the gubernatorial nominees who were approved in an en masse floor vote were Mary Junge to the Iowa Lottery Authority Board, Daryl Olsen to the state Racing & Gaming Commission and Ralph Haskins to the Iowa Board of Parole.
Senators also approved Jennifer Easler as the state’s consumer advocate and Judy Bradshaw to continue as director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.
