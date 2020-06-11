CAPITOL DIGEST: Need for road maps questioned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

ROAD MAPS QUESTIONED: House Appropriations Committee members Wednesday agreed to spend hundreds of millions of dollars next fiscal year for transportation purposes, but it was a $242,000 line item that drew the attention of Democratic state Rep. Mary Mascher of Iowa City.

Every other year, the state Department of Transportation produces thousands of state road maps — a longtime paper convenience for drivers but a throwback item Mascher thinks no longer is something taxpayers should fund in the age of phone-based GPS apps.

“We could save those dollars and put them into other purposes in the transportation budget, especially during tight times,” Mascher said.

“If people want to buy a map of Iowa, I’m fine with that, but nobody pays for my app on the phone. And so I look at that and think there are some inequities there. If people want those maps, I think they have the right to buy them. I don’t think that the state should be footing that bill.”

However, committee members decided to keep the line item in place.

The committee approved House Study Bill 711 and forwarded it to the full House for consideration.