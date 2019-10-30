A large majority of Iowa public employees voted Tuesday to recertify their unions.
Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, said 52 AFSCME-covered bargaining units won their recertification votes.
“For the third year in a row, Iowa public service workers have made it clear that they value their unity, their voice on the job, and their union by overwhelmingly voting in favor of recertification,” Homan said in a statement. “Year after year, workers continue to stand up to the rigged recertification system put in their way and denounce the union-busting efforts of Republican politicians in Iowa.”
Meanwhile, Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said all but one of the 107 ISEA locals passed their recertification elections — calling it a landslide victory.
“We are enormously proud of the thousands of education professionals who overwhelmingly voted in favor of their professions by successfully passing recertification in their locals,” Beranek said.
Almost 11,000 public education employees in 107 local associations were affected by the two-week period of recertification votes. The yearly votes were enacted as part of a 2017 revamp of Iowa’s collective bargaining law by Republicans who controlled the Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad.
The revised law requires a 50 percent plus one majority of all employees covered by the bargaining unit to win recertification.
THREE APPEALS COURT FINALISTS: Three candidates have been selected by the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals that will occur when Judge Amanda Potterfield retires Dec. 25.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will name Paul Ahlers of Fort Dodge, Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids or Tim Gartin of Ames to join the appeals panel.
Eleven Iowans applied for the post.
The nominating commission met Tuesday to interview the applicants for the vacancy and narrowed the slate to the three nominees. The governor has 30 days in which to appoint the new judge from the three-member slate.
The 17-member commission consists of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa, and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.
