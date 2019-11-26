A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
MISSING DEER HUNTER FOUND: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say state and local authorities found a deer hunter early Monday who was reported missing in Monroe County.
DNR conservation officers and park rangers responded to a report of a missing deer hunter Sunday at the Tyrone State Game Management Area in Monroe County.
Kenneth Vance, 81, of Melrose, was reported missing when he did not return from deer hunting. Multiple agencies assisted in the search for Vance, who was found about 4 a.m. Monday and transported to a hospital. He was treated for exposure to the elements.
Other agencies that assisted with the search and rescue efforts were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Albia Fire and Rescue, Melrose Fire and Rescue, Moravia Fire and Rescue, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Emergency Management and Wapello County Emergency Management.
SPECIAL ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL APPROVED: The Iowa Executive Council approved a request from the Iowa Attorney General’s Office on Monday to pay costs associated with hiring a part-time prosecutor to handle criminal offenses committed by non-natives against non-natives within the Sac and Fox Indian Settlement in Tama County.
The council voted 5-0 to authorize the hiring of a part-time assistant attorney general to handle criminal cases that might arise on a settlement considered a sovereign nation within Iowa and to have the state general fund pick up the cost.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is an attempt at a fix. It’s intended to be a short-term fix to make sure that the prosecutions go forward. All of the stakeholders believe this is a good attempt at a fix,” Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson said.
He noted the arrangement was worked out with the governor, legislators, tribal leaders and Tama County officials — who argued the state, not Tama County, should cover the prosecution costs.
Thompson called the issue “unusual,” but said similar situations could arise in Woodbury and Monona counties, which also have sovereign Native American settlements within their boundaries. He said the proposal offered to Executive Council members was intended to “create an efficient, cost-effective way to create a patch for some prosecutions that are falling into gray areas” with regard to criminal jurisdiction on an Indian settlement regarding crimes committed “by or against non-Indians.”
Earlier this year, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled a Tama County magistrate’s order dismissing trespassing and drug charges against a Marshalltown woman because he misinterpreted a recent federal law regarding the state’s jurisdiction on the Meskwaki Settlement near Tama.
Prosecutors had appealed the dismissal because the ruling would have had broad impact for every state that has tribal lands, according to the ruling. The federal law changed in 2018 regarding the state’s jurisdiction over offenses committed by or against Native Americans on the Sac and Fox Tribe of the Mississippi settlement. But the change didn’t include crimes committed by non-Native Americans on the settlement. State courts still have jurisdiction over those, the justices ruled.
“The (Attorney General’s) office believes alleged crimes committed by non-natives on the settlement should be diligently prosecuted,” Thompson said in a Nov. 19 statement requesting the council hire a part-time assistant to handle such cases. “In the interest of public safety and equal administration of justice, the office agrees that it is appropriate to pay these costs from the (state) general fund.”
Since the number of potential cases is unknown, the council agreed to have the special assistant attorney general file quarterly reimbursement statements and re-evaluate the arrangement at the end of the fiscal year June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.