DES MOINES -- The Iowa Lottery on Wednesday ended sales in one of its $5 instant-scratch games after receiving two reports from players that tickets in the game appear to have been misprinted. The players each sent a ticket to the lottery that appeared to show a misprint in the play area of the “Cash Wheel” scratch ticket they purchased. “We take seriously our responsibility to provide our players with accurate information and quality products,” Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich said.
“And while we have only received two reports of difficulties after more than 720,000 tickets have already been distributed in the ‘Cash Wheel’ game, we are removing the game from sale in an abundance of caution.” Rich urged any players who have questions about a Cash Wheel scratch ticket they purchased to contact the Iowa Lottery at 515-725-7900 or wmaster@ialottery.com. He said the lottery will work with the company that printed the Cash Wheel game to address this issue. In addition, lottery security staffers will reach out directly to the two players who had mailed in Cash Wheel tickets.
The lottery ordered just more than 1 million Cash Wheel tickets, and nearly 721,000 of those had been distributed by Wednesday, when the lottery ended sales in the game.
Trump grants partial disaster request
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she has been notified that President Donald Trump has partially approved her request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for counties impacted by severe storms and tornadoes on July 19. The declaration will make assistance available to public and nonprofit entities in Lee, Marshall, Marion and Van Buren counties under the federal Public Assistance Program. A Presidential Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance puts into motion long-term federal recovery programs, some of which are partially matched by state programs and designed to help public entities and select nonprofits. Public Assistance funds may be used for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and may include debris removal, emergency protective measures, repair of damaged public property, loans needed by communities for essential government functions and grants for public schools. Damage assessments in the four declared counties showed an estimated $6 million worth of damage that could be eligible under the Public Assistance Program.
Buchanan County gets disaster designation
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday for Buchanan County in response to severe storms that took place beginning Sept. 2. The governor's proclamations allow state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program. The Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
