A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
LOCAL CONTROL VS. STATE PRE-EMPTION: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday appeared to stray from a Republican precept of favoring state pre-emption over local control in certain regulatory circumstances.
GOP policymakers have supported the statewide regulation of commercial animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, in siting decisions and in setting a minimum wage. They fear allowing local decisions would create a hodgepodge of rules among counties.
But Tuesday, Reynolds said it should be up to Madison County supervisors if they want to limit or halt all wind projects. County officials are considering a moratorium on wind turbines and requiring restrictions to keep them 1.5 miles away from any residence.
“This is a local decision,” Reynolds said. “That’s exactly what they should be doing. This is something that local governments will be deciding.”
Reynolds said she supports the wind industry as a key component of Iowa’s renewable energy portfolio, but she is willing to consider concerns from residents who think wind turbines pose a health risk and want to restrict their use.
INNOVATION FUND RECIPIENTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the first 13 recipients of the new Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund — a matching grant that assists employers in their efforts to help employees achieve postsecondary training and education.
The first round of Employer Innovation Fund Grants will distribute more than $400,000 to employers across the state. The grant provides opportunities for working Iowans to earn postsecondary credentials leading to high-demand jobs in the state, according to the governor’s office.
Employers, community leaders and others can apply by submitting a proposal for implementing a creative solution to their local workforce needs.
Recipients included Ruan Transportation Management Systems/Des Moines Area Community College, Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services/Four Oaks’ Total Child Workforce in Linn County, Kirkwood Community College and Iowa City-Cedar Rapids (ICRIowa), New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Central College-Pella Talent Pipeline Apprenticeship School, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque/Enhance Opportunity Dubuque program, Oskaloosa School District, Franklin County Development Association, McNeilus Companies in Riceville, Mahaska Health Partnership in Oskaloosa, The Well of Pella and Knoxville, TMC Transportation in Story County, and Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.
The second round of Employer Innovation Fund applications will begin Sept. 4 and close on Nov. 8, according to the governor’s office.
WORK-BASED CLEARINGHOUSE: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced that opportunities are available through the Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning.
The clearinghouse (clearinghouse.futurereadyiowa.gov) is a virtual space that connects students and employers through shared projects that enable students to learn through real-world professional experiences, she said.
“By exploring potential interests early on, students are better positioned to make informed decisions about their career path,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The clearinghouse features a project board in which employers post real-world tasks that students complete under the supervision of their teachers and a business partner directory for teachers to find other work-based learning opportunities, such as internships.
The clearinghouse — established through an executive order last year and funded by a $300,000 state appropriation — is part of the Future Ready Iowa initiative, focused on expanding a skilled workforce statewide by connecting Iowans to the education and training needed for rewarding careers. It is run by the Iowa Department of Education in partnership with Iowa’s area education agencies, Iowa Workforce Development, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.
PHEASANTS STEADY, QUAILS DOWN: State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa’s pheasant hunters should expect to find a similar number of birds as last year — with the exception of south-central and southeast Iowa, where the pheasant population decline was more significant.
Based on the DNR’s August roadside survey, Iowa’s statewide average is 17 pheasants per 30-mile route — down from 21 per route last year, according to state officials.
“The survey shows a population similar to last year for most of the state, and based on those results, pheasant hunters can expect 2019 to be a near repeat in most regions of 2018,” said Todd Bogenschutz, DNR upland wildlife research biologist.
The 2019 roadside index is nearly identical to 2008, when hunters harvested almost 400,000 roosters.
At the same time, he said, Iowa’s quail population was down 36 percent from last year. Iowa’s quail range is across the southern three tiers of counties.
The full report is available at iowadnr.gov/pheasantsurvey.
Iowa’s pheasant and quail seasons open Oct. 26.
HEAVY HOLIDAY BOAT TRAFFIC: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say Iowa boaters taking to the water for the Labor Day holiday are expected to find busy waterways across the state.
Susan Stocker, DNR boating law administrator and education coordinator, said boat operators need to operate with caution and to watch for hazards in the water. The weekend weather forecast is favorable for boaters and combined with a three-day weekend should produce heavy boat traffic, Stocker said.
“Everyone is excited to get on the water,” she said. “Be patient, and when it’s your turn be ready to launch. Courtesy on the water goes a long way in avoiding problems.”
She said an obvious way to prevent problems is for boat operators to avoid alcohol while operating the craft. Also, Stocker advised boaters to make sure to have a properly fitting life jacket for each person on board and that all of the safety equipment, including a properly working fire extinguisher, is on board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.