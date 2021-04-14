Capitol digest: Lawmakers pay tribute to fallen trooper

Under current Iowa law, a background information investigation of the medical and social history of biological parents of a minor put up for adoption must be completed and filed with the court. That information cannot disclose the biological parents’ identity. Adult adoptees in the state are entitled to medical and developmental family history, but not the biological parents’ identity. A descendant of an adopted person may also access these records.

The records may be opened by the court for “good cause,” which in some cases may reveal the biological parents.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s voluntary mutual consent adoption registry permits all parties to agree to allow the department to give personal information to each of the parties if there is a “match” between individuals signing up for the registry. It also requires the department to design a form for biological parents to provide their medical history to share with the adoptee.

HF 855 would allow an adopted person, the spouse of an adopted person who is deceased or, in some cases, an adult relative to obtain a non-certified copy of the original birth certificate.