Capitol digest: Lawmakers pay tribute to fallen trooper

A state senator from Independence paid a tearful tribute Tuesday on the Senate floor to Sgt. Jim Smith, an Iowa State trooper who was shot and killed Friday during a standoff with an armed Grundy Center man.
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, said Smith was a friend and acquaintance whose daughter played volleyball with his daughter and will be graduating together in a few weeks.
“Jim loved his family and his Lord and those are two facts,” said Johnson, who recalled Smith’s sense of humor, his “good heart, quick mind and solid foundation for all things human.” Johnson said many are “sad and hurt” by Smith’s passing, telling his Senate colleagues “he was honest and forgiving and cared for every human life and did so with a seriously funny personality.”
His remarks were offered in the House on Monday by Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.
Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, called Friday’s events “a horrific tragedy” in which Smith was killed when he, three other troopers and a Hardin County Sheriff’s Deputy K-9 attempted to arrest Michael Thomas Lang at Lang’s home in Grundy Center. Choking back tears Tuesday, Johnson paid tribute to Smith, saying “thank you for your service and may we all be better for knowing you.”
In the U.S. Senate, Sen. Chuck Grassley also paid tribute to Smith, who he said “put himself in harm’s way on behalf of his fellow Iowans last week and it cost him everything.”
URBAN FORESTRY AWARDS: Iowa cities have been honored with urban forestry awards by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Arbor Day Foundation.
Tree City USA Award recipients included Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Clive, Coralville, Council Bluffs, Davenport, DeWitt, Dysart, Hampton, Hiawatha, Hopkinton, Hudson, Iowa City, Keystone, Manchester, Maquoketa, Marion, Marquette, Mason City, Muscatine, North Liberty, Oelwein, Sioux City, Washington, Waterloo and Waverly.
Tree City USA Growth Award recipients included Coralville, Dysart, Hiawatha, Marion, Mason City, Oelwein, Washington and Waverly.
Tree Campus USA Award recipients were Clarke University, Drake University, Iowa State University, Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa.
Tree Line USA Award recipients included Alliant Energy, ITC Midwest, MidAmerican Energy and Waverly Utilities.
INHERITANCE TAX: A House plan to phase out Iowa’s inheritance tax could cost the state $106 million in lost revenue in five years, according to a Legislative Services Agency analysis.
HF 841 would increase the size of estates exempted from the tax and repeal it after July 2024.
The bill would increase the value of an estate exempted from the state inheritance tax from $25,000 to $300,000 July 1, then from $300,000 to $600,000 the following year and from $600,000 to $1 million in 2023. For decedents dying on or after July 1, 2024, the bill repeals the state inheritance tax.
The Legislative Services Agency estimated the revenue loss would increase from $2.1 million in fiscal 2022 to $9.7 million in fiscal 2023 before climbing to $105.6 million in fiscal 2026.
A simple repeal of the inheritance tax, SF 110 has been approved by the Ways and Means Committee and is expected to be incorporated in a larger tax package in that chamber.
ADOPTEES’ BIRTH CERTIFICATES: Legislation to allow an adopted person to gain access to his or her original birth certificate was approved 91-0 by the House on Tuesday.
House File 855 would allow an adult adopted person born in Iowa and whose original birth certificate was substituted with a new certificate upon adoption to get a non-certified copy of the original. It does include protections for biological parents who choose not to have their identity revealed.
The bill balances the rights of the biological parents and adoptees, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said.
Under current Iowa law, a background information investigation of the medical and social history of biological parents of a minor put up for adoption must be completed and filed with the court. That information cannot disclose the biological parents’ identity. Adult adoptees in the state are entitled to medical and developmental family history, but not the biological parents’ identity. A descendant of an adopted person may also access these records.
The records may be opened by the court for “good cause,” which in some cases may reveal the biological parents.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s voluntary mutual consent adoption registry permits all parties to agree to allow the department to give personal information to each of the parties if there is a “match” between individuals signing up for the registry. It also requires the department to design a form for biological parents to provide their medical history to share with the adoptee.
HF 855 would allow an adopted person, the spouse of an adopted person who is deceased or, in some cases, an adult relative to obtain a non-certified copy of the original birth certificate.
The bill calls for the state registrar to prepare a form for the biological parents giving them the choice of being contacted, being contacted only through an intermediary, not being contacted but allow the release of personally identifiable information or not being contacted.