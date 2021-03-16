Capitol Digest: Law enforcement gears up for St. Patrick's Day

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Transportation and Public Safety departments are teaming up for a traffic enforcement effort to coincide with St. Patrick’s Day.

The March 17 holiday typically is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, which safety officials said Monday also means more impaired drivers on the roads.

In 2019, there were two crashes in Iowa over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday that killed four people, and state public safety officials say drunken driving accounts for nearly one-third of vehicle-related fatalities in Iowa and in the United States.

This week represents the kickoff of a comprehensive yearlong campaign to support traffic fatality reduction on Iowa’s roadways, according to a joint news release. The two departments have teamed up with law enforcement associations and highway administrations to form the Iowa Traffic Fatality Reduction Task Force. It will focus on enforcement, engineering and education to reduce the number of fatalities.

In addition, organizers said the goal of the task force is to educate drivers to change dangerous driving behaviors, as well as new programs, policies, and processes to create a safer traffic system that can affect everyone on the road.