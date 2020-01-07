DES MOINES ---Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said Monday that those looking to buy health insurance coverage who are either priced out of or failed to enroll in the Affordable Care Act market will have more short-term limited-duration health plans available that comply with new state regulations regarding benefits.
The Iowa Insurance Division has approved five carriers to sell the short-term plans this year and is working with several other carriers to approve their short-term plans for sale in Iowa.
In August 2018, changes to federal regulations extended the available length of short-term plans from 90 days to 364 days and allowed them to be renewable for a period of up to three years. The Iowa Insurance Division adopted new state regulations in February that require short-term plans to provide consumers with a base set of benefits, out-of-pocket maximums and a minimum level of coverage.
Companies that were offering previously approved three-month plans were permitted to continue selling the non-compliant plans through Dec. 31. This ensured that Iowans already using previously approved short-term plans would not lose access as carriers worked to develop compliant plans. Effective Jan. 1, all carriers offering short-term plans in Iowa must offer only plans that are compliant with state regulations.
Consumers who bought non-compliant plans before Jan. 1 may continue to use their plan to the end of the term, which should not extend past March 31.
GREGG LEADS GOP LIEUTENANT GOVERNORS: The Republican Lieutenant Governors Association announced Monday that Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will serve as the group’s chairman for the 2020 election cycle.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Gregg, who serves as Iowa’s 47th lieutenant governor, previously was the state public defender and the GOP nominee for attorney general in 2014.
In Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration, Gregg serves as chairman of the Governor’s Committee on Criminal Justice Reform and co-chairman of the Governor’s Empower Rural Iowa Initiative.
“Lieutenant governors play a special role in guiding the direction of our states, serving as key partners to administrations across the country,” Gregg said after being named to lead the GOP group.
Last week, the association and its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation, announced they had jointly raised $19 million in 2019 to be used to support Republicans on the ballot this year.
Photos: Presidential candidates campaign in the area.
010420kw-tom-steyer-03
010420kw-tom-steyer-02
010420kw-tom-steyer-01
010420ap-biden-waterloo-1
010420ap-biden-waterloo-2
010420ap-biden-waterloo-3
010420ap-biden-waterloo-4
010420ap-biden-waterloo-5
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-waterloo
010420ap-biden-waterloo-6
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-2
010420ap-biden-finkenauer-3
biden-this
010420ho-elizabeth-warren
Election 2020 Joe Biden
biden-sibilings
biden-smile
010320kw-joe-biden-04
010320kw-joe-biden-05
010320kw-joe-biden-03
010320kw-joe-biden-02
010320kw-joe-biden-01
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-4
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-3
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-2
010320bp-klobuchar-amy-1
010220kw-bernie-sanders-03
010220kw-bernie-sanders-01
010220kw-bernie-sanders-04
010220kw-bernie-sanders-02
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.