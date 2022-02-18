CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa Senate passes ban on transgender girls in girls sports

DES MOINES — Ten Iowa middle- and high-school students spoke Thursday at a legislative hearing on legislation that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls athletics in Iowa.
Most of them girls — two of them transgender — the student speakers were as divided on the bill as the adult legislators in the room.
In the end, majority Senate Republicans lent their support to Senate Study Bill 3146, advancing it out of Thursday morning’s subcommittee hearing and then passing it in a committee meeting later that afternoon.
That moved the bill rapidly through the first two steps in the legislative process, just 19 hours after it was introduced.
“We’re talking about fairness on this bill,” Sen. Tim Goodwin, R-Burlington, said during the committee meeting. “We’re talking about fairness, we’re talking about safety, (and) we’re talking about common sense.”
Supporters of the bill say it is needed to preserve competitive balance in girls athletics, even though examples of transgender girls dominating girls sports are exceptionally rare.
Opponents of the bill say it sends a harmful message to young transgender people, who are already at risk for heightened physical and mental distress.
“These kids, they’re not bogeymen. They’re not villains. They’ll never go off and play college sports,” Pete McRoberts, with the ACLU of Iowa, said during the subcommittee hearing. “They are at risk, and the government should be there for them.”
The Republican-led House is moving a similar bill, and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated a willingness to sign such a proposal into law.
Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the statewide organization that represents Iowa school boards, warned that if passed into law, the measure would conflict with federal law and thus force schools to choose which law with which to comply.
“The result of that is a lawsuit,” Piper warned.
$159 MILLION FOR SCHOOLS: House File 2316, which appropriates $159 million in new money to Iowa’s K-12 schools, is the first bill signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds during the 2022 legislative session. It increases general state funding by 2.5 percent.
“Fifty-six percent of the state’s entire budget funds public education alone,” Reynolds said in a statement.
In the fiscal year beginning July 1, that amount will be more than $3.6 billion with 80 percent of the education budget going to preK-12 schools, including more than $3.5 billion for state foundation school aid and nearly $29.5 million for transportation equity.
Additionally, the state’s investments in STEM education, work-based learning and registered apprenticeship programs enhance the educational experience for Iowa students.
More than $700 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds remain unused by Iowa’s public school districts for pandemic relief.
EMINENT DOMAIN UNSCATHED: A legislative proposal to restrict the use of eminent domain — the practice of the government claiming private land for private business projects — did not survive this week’s legislative deadline and thus will be ineligible for further consideration this session.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said because Senate File 2160 was not moved out of committee, he does not expect the topic to be considered for the rest of the session.
“I’m afraid the bill is dead for the year,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who chairs the committee through which the bill would have passed. “I’m disappointed it did not have the support needed to move out of committee. I appreciate the amount of work and research the subcommittee did to get the issue this far.”
During a subcommittee hearing on the bill, many Iowa landowners expressed their support for the bill and opposition to the state’s use of eminent domain, especially as three carbon pipeline projects that would pass through Iowa are currently underway or being proposed.
The advocacy group Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition rallied at the Iowa Capitol to protest the use of eminent domain on the pipeline projects and to call for reconsideration of Senate File 2160.
“Iowa’s elected officials have copped out of protecting Iowans, our land and our communities from eminent domain abuse,” Emma Schmit, an organizer with the advocacy group Food & Water Watch, said in a news release. “It’s outrageous that Gov. Reynolds and our legislature would let private corporations steal land from Iowa’s landowners and farmers for their own private gain.”
NEWBORN SCREENING: Four tests would be added to the panel of newborn screenings done within three days of birth under House Study Bill 690, which was unanimously approved by the House Human Resources Committee on Thursday.
Chairwoman Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said a subcommittee heard testimony that if the conditions had been detected earlier, lives would have been changed, health care costs reduced and quality of life improved.
The bill also codifies an advisory committee now in administrative rules and establishes procedures for adding more screenings and reviewing data collected from screenings.
HEALTH INFORMATION NETWORK: The House Human Resources Committee unanimously approved a “simple bill on paper, but appears to be a very difficult bill in practicality” to require all Iowa hospitals to contract with an entity designated by the Department of Public Health to operate the Iowa Health Information Network.
Rep. Joel Fry, R-Osceola, said House Study Bill 723 sends “a very clear message that we want good, solid data from all corners of the state as it relates to health care.”
“It will allow better communication and transparency for our hospitals and information system going forward,” added Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo.
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.