CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa marks 175th birthday

DEER DISEASE NOTED: Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say their 2020 surveillance of Iowa’s wild deer herd for the presence of chronic wasting disease has yielded 21 new positive deer and has added two new counties — Jackson and Appanoose — to the list where positive deer have been found.

The new positive deer were all from either an existing chronic wasting disease zone or adjacent to an existing zone, according to the DNR. A positive deer was taken in Jackson County just south of the existing Dubuque disease management zone, and a positive deer was taken in Appanoose County just northeast of the existing Corydon disease management zone.

To date, 111 wild Iowa deer have tested positive for the disease since 2013, when it was first discovered in the state.

A DNR map showing where the positive deer have been taken is available at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Deer-Hunting/Deer-Disease-Information.

HYSTERECTOMY CONSENT: The House Human Resources Committee unanimously approved HF 413, which would allow women to receive a hysterectomy without spousal approval.

Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston, said he was shocked when two women said they were advised to have hysterectomies, but learned Iowa law required spousal approval.