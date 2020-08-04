CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa interfaith group seeks mask mandate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An interfaith group of Iowa clergy members is calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to require Iowans to wear a mask while inside any public building when they cannot social distance.

The religious leaders made their appeal Monday at the state Capitol in Des Moines, where they delivered a petition with more than 800 signatures to the governor’s office calling for a public mask mandate.

Members of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa — a group of representatives from different faith traditions and denominations — released a “Call to Action: Protect the Health and Safety of Iowans.”

“We are asking the governor to sign a proclamation immediately for a statewide mandate to wear a mask inside all public places and outside when unable to social distance by at least 6 feet,” said Connie Ryan, executive director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa.

“Governor, we know that you trust Iowans. That is admirable. But, with the continued spread of the virus, trust is not keeping Iowans safe. It is time to take action.”

