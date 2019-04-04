DES MOINES — An eastern Iowa chiropractor who marketed a deceptive weight-loss plan is among those who have agreed to make refunds to Iowans who bought NutriMost, Attorney General Tom Miller announced.
The chiropractors sold NutriMost, which promised that customers would lose “20 to 40+ pounds in 40 days” through “technology to turn on fat burning and turn off fat storing!” The ads deceptively omit the fact that the NutriMost plan consists primarily of a low-calorie diet of 500 to 800 calories per day, the attorney general said.
The agreements cover Bradley Cook, a chiropractor who operated NutriMost of Iowa in Marengo and Cedar Rapids, who agreed to pay $50,000; and Emmett Blahnik, a Madison, Wis., chiropractor who operated Next Level Weight Loss in West Des Moines. He agreed to pay $30,000.
The Attorney General’s Office will make refunds available to the affected consumers.
Utility disclosure
A proposal to require landlords to tell prospective tenants about the utility costs of rental property has been set aside after a House Commerce subcommittee heard mostly negative reviews.
Lobbyists for landlords, utility companies and real estate brokers said the intent of SF 549, which was approved 47-1 by the Senate, is “noble,” but impractical and of questionable value to renters.
The bill would require landlords of 12-plexes or larger rental properties to disclose average annual costs for utility service for dwelling units in the rental property with the same number of bedrooms for the previous year.
Lobbyists said one tenant’s utility use might not be the same as a tenant with more family members or more energy-consuming devices.
Keith Denner of West Des Moines, a property manager and landlord, said it would encourage energy-efficiency.
“There are some things to work on,” said Commerce Committee Chairman Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine. He does not intend to take it up in full committee, meaning it is dead for this year.
Blowing in the wind
Gov. Kim Reynolds sidestepped reporters’ attempts Wednesday to comment on claims made by President Donald Trump that noise from wind turbines can cause cancer.
Asked by a reporter if the president is wrong on his cancer contention, Reynolds said “that’s not my place” (to say).”
“You know how those things change — one year coffee is good for you, the next year coffee causes cancer. I mean that’s just what happens.”
