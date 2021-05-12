Capitol Digest: Iowa AG joins antitrust effort against Big Tech

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general in sending a letter to congressional leaders requesting the federal government provide the necessary funding to support state antitrust enforcement efforts.

State attorneys general around the country, and from both parties, are leading antitrust cases against Big Tech firms. Late last year, Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in a lawsuit against Facebook for anticompetitive conduct, as well as a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general in suing Google on antitrust grounds.

These are just some of the examples of the many types of enforcement actions states have and can bring to challenge anticompetitive conduct by major players with vast resources in a variety of industries. Often working closely with federal partners, states bring these enforcement actions in the public interest to protect consumers and the competitive process.

The coalition was led by Miller as well as attorneys general from New York, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and Utah.

IMMIGRATION ACTION: Calling it “too big to ignore,” Gov. Kim Reynolds has joined 19 other governors in a letter urging the Biden administration to immediately address the crisis at the southern border.