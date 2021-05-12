Capitol Digest: Iowa AG joins antitrust effort against Big Tech

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general in sending a letter to congressional leaders requesting the federal government provide the necessary funding to support state antitrust enforcement efforts.
State attorneys general around the country, and from both parties, are leading antitrust cases against Big Tech firms. Late last year, Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general in a lawsuit against Facebook for anticompetitive conduct, as well as a bipartisan coalition of 38 attorneys general in suing Google on antitrust grounds.
These are just some of the examples of the many types of enforcement actions states have and can bring to challenge anticompetitive conduct by major players with vast resources in a variety of industries. Often working closely with federal partners, states bring these enforcement actions in the public interest to protect consumers and the competitive process.
The coalition was led by Miller as well as attorneys general from New York, Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and Utah.
IMMIGRATION ACTION: Calling it “too big to ignore,” Gov. Kim Reynolds has joined 19 other governors in a letter urging the Biden administration to immediately address the crisis at the southern border.
“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the 20 Republicans wrote. It has led to “the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”
Requests from the Department of Health and Human Services for states to house migrant children make it clear the Biden administration is leaving states on their own on to fix a crisis that it created, the letter said.
“We urge you to take action to end the humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border immediately,” the governors said.
U.S. HIGHWAY 52 INPUT SOUGHT: The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking input on the proposed 2022 resurfacing on U.S. Highway 52 in the Winneshiek County towns Castalia and Ossian. Through traffic will not be detoured. Instead flaggers and pilot cars will be used.
An online public meeting is now available to view at www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on “U.S. 52” from the list of public involvement events.
The online meeting allows viewers to scroll through the information at their own pace and at any time. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback before May 31.
For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Nick Humpal, assistant district engineer at (641) 423-7584 or (800) 477-4368, or nickolas.humpal@iowadot.us.