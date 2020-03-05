Capitol Digest: Invest in Iowa plans gains support

The bill would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.

Rep. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, opposed the bill, which she called an attempt to burden the justice system in service to the failed drug war.

PRISON INMATE DIES: Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections announced that prison inmate Everett Roy Lyon was pronounced dead due to natural causes at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday at the Great River Medical Center in Burlington, where he had been sent for a suspected heart attack.

Lyon, 71, had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Marshall County. He was accused of multiple crimes committed in Polk and Marshall counties and was serving the life term and concurrent indeterminate sentences on three other criminal convictions.

His incarceration began on April 10, 1979.

WATER-TESTING GRANTS: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the state Department of Education a $460,000 grant to help public schools and child-care centers in Iowa test drinking water for lead and learn more about reducing lead exposure.