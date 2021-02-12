CAPITOL DIGEST: House, Senate reach deal on school funding

The Iowa House approved a 2.4% increase in K-12 school funding that will provide an additional $36.5 million for K-12 schools.
That, along with other funding approved, would be an increase of $199 per pupil to $7,227.
Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said the House, which had proposed a 2.5% increase, reached agreement with the Senate, which approved a 2.2% increase earlier in the week.
SF 269 now goes back to the Senate for concurrence before going to the governor.
This has been a rough year for schools, said Rep. Molly Donahue, D-Cedar Rapids. School districts are grappling with the challenge of COVID-19, and many districts are recovering from the derecho.
“Now we’re going to cause schools more problems,” said Donahue, a teacher.
Under SF 269, 135 Iowa school districts will receive less state funding than they did this year, she said, despite the state having a budget surplus. The funding level approved will mean more districts will be on what is called a budget guarantee, meaning local property taxes likely will go up.
“Republicans are making districts increase taxes at a time they are devastated by COVID-19 and the derecho,” she said. “I’m just at a loss. We need so much more.”
Dolecheck thanked teachers and administrators “who have struggled through the circumstances they’ve been presented with,” and said there may be more funding.
“I hope this is not the end, and I don’t think it is,” he said before the House voted 55-36 to approve the plan.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA: Members of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Thursday tentatively approved changes to the state’s medical cannabidiol program designed to lower fees and assist manufacturers and dispensaries in developing and distributing products for their Iowa patients.
Provisions of Senate Study Bill 1177 would lower the registration fee from $100 to $10 and make the card valid for two years. The bill also would change other fee and tax provisions to bolster a struggling industry trying to function under Iowa’s restrictive medical marijuana program , which was signed into law in 2017.
Officials representing the state Department of Public Health and University of Iowa Hygienic Lab expressed concerns over changing a fee structure that sustains the program given legislators have resisted using state appropriations to fund the effort.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, conceded SSB 1177 was “not a perfect bill” and needed much work to become law.
But he said more needs to be done to ensure accessibility in maintaining a needed service for Iowans who benefit from the alternative medical option.
NEW TAX ON PIPES: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted Thursday to approve legislation intended to crack down on Iowa businesses that sell products used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.
Committee chairman Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican who also is a special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Iowa has seen a proliferation of glass and metal pipes for sale in retail establishments that essentially are being used as drug paraphernalia.
“It’s really becoming obscene now in a lot of these stores that are advertising glass pipes out there. They are literally offering devices to be used to inhale some of the most dangerous and illicit substances that we have here in the state of Iowa,” Dawson said.
“Many of these retail owners will make the comment that these pipes are not for illicit drugs, but they instead are being used for tobacco, but in some of these retail stores they don’t even sell tobacco there.”
SF 226 would create a $1,500 license application to sell such devices, require the retailer to hold a state tobacco license and would apply a 40 percent surcharge tax on each device sold with proceeds going toward supporting the state’s drug courts.
It also carries various penalties for selling without a license like tobacco laws and a serious criminal misdemeanor for using the devices as drug paraphernalia.
“If a retailer is going to profit off someone’s addiction and/or drug industry, then they are going to be paying for it on the back end of the system by taxing them upfront and using taxes to operate a specialty court fund,” Dawson said.
HYSTERECTOMY CONSENT: A state legislator was shocked to learn Iowa women need spousal consent to obtain a hysterectomy.
“They were under medical care,” Rep. Eddie Andrew, R-Johnston, said about the women who talked to him. “There was a reason for them to have a hysterectomy.”
Andrews chaired a Human Resources subcommittee on HF 413, which would change Iowa law so adult women no longer would need spousal approval to have a hysterectomy, which is one of the most common surgical procedures in the U.S.
“If you’re in a good relationship with your spouse, you are going to have these conversations,” said Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta. “So I think what we’re doing is making sure that women that are not in that situation are protected.”
The bill now goes to the full committee, which is led by Lundgren.
JOBLESS BENEFIT TAX BREAK: Legislative Democrats are seeking to exempt unemployment benefits paid to Iowans idled since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state last March from state and federal taxation.
U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Des Moines Democrat, joined three top legislative minority leaders Thursday in touting their efforts to remove tax liabilities on government benefits paid to hundreds of thousands of Iowa workers who lost jobs through no fault of their own as Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered businesses to temporarily shutter to slow the COVID-19 spread in Iowa communities.
Federal stimulus payments were exempted from federal and state income taxes by Congress and state legislators, and taxes were waived on some loans and granted made to businesses. Democrats on Thursday called it “a no-brainer” that similar steps would be taken to shield unemployment benefits from state and federal income tax rules.
The call came on a day when an additional 6,173 Iowans filed for initial unemployment claims and the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims stood at 48,701, an increase of 2,898 from the previous week.
For the week ending Feb. 6, state officials said unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $16,596,403. According to Iowa Workforce Development, a total of about $1.9 billion in federal jobless benefits have been paid on top of state assistance since last April.
SHORTER TRAINS: Rep. Dave Maxwell, R-Gibson, thought he had a simple bill to limit the length of trains, “but it created a bigger pool of waves than I thought it might.”
Maxwell’s bill, HF 278, would limit the length of any freight or work railroad train to 8,500 feet. A 100-car train is about 8,000 feet or 1.5 miles long.
“I’m interested in this from a safety point of view,” said Maxwell, explaining he’s been blocked at rail crossings. “Nothing was hurt except my pride because I just had to sit there a lot longer than I thought I should have.”
However, representatives of rail companies said the limit likely would cause them to use more resources and would result in motorists waiting for trains to pass more often.
“If we’re going to bring 50 miles of cars through the state on any given day and divided up it into more trains, you are more likely to be caught behind the train,” said Mike Triplett, representing Union Pacific.
“If the genesis of this bill is that longer trains are bad, then similarly more trains would probably be bad. You would see more people complaining about not the length of trains, but the time that they spent.”