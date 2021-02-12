CAPITOL DIGEST: House, Senate reach deal on school funding

NEW TAX ON PIPES: Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted Thursday to approve legislation intended to crack down on Iowa businesses that sell products used to smoke meth or other illicit drugs.

Committee chairman Sen. Dan Dawson, a Council Bluffs Republican who also is a special agent for the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said Iowa has seen a proliferation of glass and metal pipes for sale in retail establishments that essentially are being used as drug paraphernalia.

“It’s really becoming obscene now in a lot of these stores that are advertising glass pipes out there. They are literally offering devices to be used to inhale some of the most dangerous and illicit substances that we have here in the state of Iowa,” Dawson said.

“Many of these retail owners will make the comment that these pipes are not for illicit drugs, but they instead are being used for tobacco, but in some of these retail stores they don’t even sell tobacco there.”

SF 226 would create a $1,500 license application to sell such devices, require the retailer to hold a state tobacco license and would apply a 40 percent surcharge tax on each device sold with proceeds going toward supporting the state’s drug courts.