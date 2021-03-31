Capitol digest: House OKs legislation for occupational therapists

211 FOR VACCINATIONS: Iowans with barriers to scheduling a vaccine appointment or who do not have internet access who are 65 and older, or 64 and younger with an underlying health condition as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can call 211 or (800) 244-7431 and select the vaccine prompt 9 to get assistance from a vaccine navigator to schedule an appointment.

Vaccine navigators will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Translation services are available.

The department urges all Iowans to continue practicing the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask or face covering; practice social distancing with those outside your household; clean your hands frequently with soap and water; stay home if you feel sick; get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19; and get a COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.

BOAT ENGINE CUT-OFFS: A federal law going into effect Thursday requires the operator of a boat with an installed Engine Cut-Off Switch, or ECOS, to use the ECOS link while operating on all federally navigable waterways.

In Iowa, that means the four flood control reservoirs: Coralville, Rathbun, Red Rock and Saylorville; and the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.