CAPITOL DIGEST: House OKs extra funds for schools that held in-person classes

The House passed a $27.2 million supplemental school funding bill to help districts that incurred costs related to COVID-19, the Aug. 10 derecho or other challenges.

Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, explained it differs from the Senate version that would have provided funds for 326 districts, but not Des Moines. The House version calls for paying the supplemental funds immediately, not next year. It was amended to treat schools that did not have in-person instruction because of the derecho as if they were in session.

Democrats argued it punished students in those districts that had less in-person instruction. They attempted to amend the bill to appropriate the money on a per-pupil basis.

The bill neither rewards nor punishes any district, Hite said. “It is additional money. No one gets less.”

After more than an hour of debate, HF 532 passed 71-26 with 13 Democrats joining Republicans and 26 Democrats voting “no.”

PLEA FOR AID: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald joined colleagues to call on Congress to deliver $350 billion in aid for state and local governments to keep essential workers on the job, support vaccination efforts, and safely reopen schools.